UK heads for recession as economy stages ‘feeble’ rebound in July - live updates

UK economy ONS July GDP recession Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday energy cost of living

The UK economy recovered more slowly than expected in July as the soaring cost of living continues to darken the outlook.

GDP grew 0.2pc in the month following a 0.6pc slump in June, when activity was hit by the extra bank holiday to mark the Platinum Jubilee, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, that was behind the 0.3pc growth forecast by economists. Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, described the performance as “feeble”.

She added: “More concerning, July’s GDP remains below the level seen in May, pointing to an overall contraction over the first two months of summer.”

GDP over the three months to July was flat compared to the previous quarter.

The Bank of England has forecast that Britain will be tipped into recession as soaring energy bills and sky-high inflation dent demand.

The ONS said there was anecdotal evidence that people had begun to cut their energy consumption because of the sharp increase in prices.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank added that the death of Queen Elizabeth and another bank holiday for her funeral next week could be enough to spark a recession this quarter.

Gas prices fall as EU plans market intervention

Natural gas prices were lower this morning as the market awaits details of a huge intervention by the EU to tackle the energy crisis.

Benchmark European prices declined as much as 5.8pc, though they're still around eight times higher than normal for the time of year.

EU energy ministers last week called for urgent measures to halt the rise in prices and provide liquidity to the market. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to set out details of the action this week.

The bloc's members are divided on how to implement price caps for gas and mandatory reductions in energy use.

Euro surges on plans for more ECB interest rate rises

The euro has pushed sharply higher this morning as traders gear up for further interest rate rises by the ECB.

Joachim Nagel, president of the Bundesbank, yesterday signalled that more rate rises were coming to fight sky-high inflation.

The euro jumped 0.6pc against the pound to 87.22p – its highest since February 2021. It was up more than 1.4pc against the dollar and 1.6pc versus the yen.

Power supply issues disrupt London Underground

London Underground Tube power supply

There are severe delays across some London Underground lines this morning due to power supply issues.

Transport for London said the Piccadilly line was suffering severe delays, while the Victoria line was suspended completely earlier this morning.

The problems come amid warnings from TfL of busy services and possible station closures as visitors flock to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Serco boss Rupert Soames to step down

Serco chief executive Rupert Soames

In the corporate world this morning, Serco has announced that chief executive Rupert Soames will step down by the end of the year.

Mr Soames, the grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, said it was "now time to outsource myself" after nearly a decade at the helm.

He will be replaced by Mark Irwin, a private equity veteran who has been at the outsourcer since 2013.

Mr Soames led a turnaround at Serco, which holds millions of pounds worth of government contracts and was rocked by scandal when he took the reins nine years ago.

Chairman John Rishton said the company was "unrecognisable from the business that he joined in 2014."

Shares in Serco dropped 4.5pc following the update.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started on the front foot this morning, tracking a bounce in global markets.

The blue-chip index rose 0.6pc in early trading, though gains were capped by weaker than expected GDP data for July.

Mining stocks including Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto were the biggest boost, tracking metal prices higher amid supply risks in China and a weaker dollar.

Ladbrokes owner Entain was the biggest faller after Australia's financial crimes regulator said it would be investigating the betting firm's compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 also rose 0.5pc, with Swiss miner Ferrexpo jumping 16pc.

IoD: Businesses will be reassured by GDP growth

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, strikes a more upbeat tone on the latest economic figures.

Given all the talk of recession, businesses will be reassured to hear that the economy grew in July, at around its long-term trend rate. When looking at the last three months together, it shows the economy flatlining as the impact of higher inflation works its way through the system. Consumer spending was reasonably strong, as hot weather, a strong sporting schedule and holiday bookings boosted retail and recreation activities. Set against this is weakness in some parts of the manufacturing sector, although it is notable that this is concentrated in pharmaceutical production which would be expected to be more volatile coming out of a pandemic. The data also shows early signs of reduction in demand for energy, possibly because of the higher prices. The key judgement the Bank of England will make when it meets is whether an essentially flat economy is sufficient to squeeze homegrown inflation out of the system or whether further tightening is needed.

PwC: Services sector props up economy

Jake Finney, economist at PwC, says growth in the services sector helped to offset declines in both production and construction.

The UK economy grew by a modest 0.2pc on a month-on-month basis in July, following its 0.6pc contraction in June 2022. However, looking beneath the headlines it’s clear this positive growth rate was primarily led by the performance of the services sector. Two of the other main engines of economic growth – production and construction – contracted in July. Consumer-facing services grew by 0.6pc in July, following a flat month in June. The sector was helped by record-high temperatures and one-off events, such as the UK’s hosting of the Women’s Euros and the Commonwealth games. This saw the ‘sports activities and amusement and recreation activities’ sub-sector grow by 8.1pc. However, this strong growth rate was partially offset by a fall of 4.5pc in other personal service activities, in part owing to the cost-of-living crisis that is starting to weigh on consumer demand. Despite today’s positive growth figures, our expectation is that the UK economy will contract in Q3 2022, following its -0.1pc contraction in Q2 2022. This would mean that the UK enters a technical recession for the first time since lockdown restrictions ended.

Brits cut energy use as prices soar

With energy bills continuing to soar, it seems some Brits are starting to take action.

The ONS said there was anecdotal evidence that people had begun to cut their gas and electricity usage in response to the higher prices.

The Bank of England has previously warned that higher energy bills – alongside a wider cost-of-living crisis – would tip the UK into recession.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the front foot, even as the latest GDP figures fell short of expectations.

The blue-chip index gained 0.5pc to 7,383 points.

UK economy stagnates

Good morning.

We begin the week with more gloomy economic data as Britain edges further towards recession.

GDP expanded just 0.2pc in July after slumping 0.6pc in June due to the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday, according to new ONS stats.

That was weaker than expected, with Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG, describing the performance as “feeble”.

The figures highlight the challenge facing the economy as energy bills soar and inflation continues to climb.

Prime Minister Liz Truss last week unveiled a package of support measures estimated to cost more £100bn. While this should help to ease inflation slightly, the Bank of England has predicted the UK will be pushed into recession.

