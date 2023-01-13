UK economy unexpectedly grows in November

Britain's economy grew in November - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The UK economy unexpectedly grew in November boosting hopes that Britain may yet avoid a recession.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.1pc on the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), as the services sector remained in growth despite the soaring cost of living.

Experts at the ONS said the slight rise was supported by the technology sector and a strong showing by pubs and bars amid a boost from the winter World Cup in Qatar.

However, looking at the broader picture, GDP fell by 0.3pc in the three months to November. Revised estimates show the economy grew 0.5pc in October.

Most analysts had thought believe the economy is already in recession thanks to soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a slowing global outlook.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said sticking to a plan to halve inflation would help the economy grow again.

He said: "The most important help we can give is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year so we get the economy growing again."

07:55 AM

Growth indicates car sector supply issues easing, says PwC

Following the figures showing the UK economy grew in November, Barret Kupelian, senior economist at PwC, said:

Positive growth was higher than most consensus estimates but these are only the first estimates from the ONS. On the whole, the services sector continued to grow whereas the production sector, led by manufacturing, continued to contract. In contrast to this trend, car manufacturing continued to grow, which indicates that the semiconductor and supply-chain issues which plagued the sector have abated. This should positively impact output growth in the West Midlands region which is heavily reliant on car manufacturing. Overall however, car manufacturing remains subdued in the UK compared to 2016 when the industry's output hit 1.7m cars compared to around 700,000 - 800,000 on the latest reading of the data. Going forward, we could start to see a more rapid decrease in headline CPI than our base case scenario due to a falling US dollar and cheaper energy prices. At the same time however, ongoing delays and shortages in the health sector may lead to increased absences across the workforce which could further impact growth.

07:51 AM

Labour market 'remains relatively tight'

Economists are getting to grips with the latest figures showing Britain's gross domestic product unexpectedly grew in November, boosting hopes of avoiding a recession:

3 key messages from the just released UK GDP numbers

With a 0.1% expansion, growth surprised on the upside (consensus forecast was -0.2%);

Services continued to power growth (manufacturing contracted);

Judging from certain GDP components, the labor market remains relatively tight — Mohamed A. El-Erian (@elerianm) January 13, 2023

Monthly GDP estimates for the last couple of years have been revised down with just 0.2% growth in the year to November.

Not one month has been above the pre-pandemic peak in January 2020 though this data will be revised again in the future. https://t.co/ZlLLQ83p2b — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) January 13, 2023

07:36 AM

Apple boss Tim Cook takes 40pc pay cut

Tim Cook, the chief executive of Apple, is taking a pay cut of more than 40pc to $49m (£40m) this year.

The move comes after pressure from advisory groups and a request from Mr Cook himself.

However, as part of the changes, the percentage of stock units Mr Cook can be awarded will increase to 75pc in 2023 from 50pc if the world's largest company meets performance targets.

Read on for details of his new remuneration package.

Tim Cook, 62, has pledged to give away his wealth to charitable causes - REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

07:34 AM

Taylor Wimpey to cut costs amid housing market slowdown

Away from this morning's shock GDP figures, housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has said it is buying less land and planning to cut costs by £20m in a year as it faces a slowdown in the housing market.

The builder said it has begun a consultation over the cost savings after market conditions changed "at pace" in the last three months of last year.

It told investors that its sales remain significantly below levels seen before a rise in mortgage rates in the last quarter, when the former chancellor's mini-budget sparked turmoil in the financial markets.

It expects to start the year with a lower order book than in recent years and overall volumes to reduce in 2023, the group warned.

Nevertheless, total completions over the year were only slightly below 2021 levels and the group confirmed it expects its full-year operating profits to be in line with expectations.

Taylor Wimpey - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:32 AM

Technical recession 'no longer certain' after latest figures, says IoD

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said it is "no longer certain' that Britain will suffer a technical recession following the data showing the economy grew in November. She said:

This is stronger activity than was expected for November and so will further contribute to the improvement in market sentiment we have seen in the last few weeks. Given we know the economy also grew in October – albeit driven by a rebound from the period of state mourning – it is no longer certain that the economy will meet the technical definition of a recession when the final data for 2022 is in. Today's better-than-expected data will be encouraging for businesses, but may also cause a cautious Bank of England to continue raising rates unnecessarily when they meet in early February. The risk now is that rates will rise too far if inflation is already on a downward path due to changes in global energy prices.

07:25 AM

Hunt restates inflation mission as economy unexpectedly grows

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, said:

We have a clear plan to halve inflation this year - an insidious hidden tax which has led to hikes in interest rates and mortgage costs, holding back growth here and around the world. To support families through this tough patch, we will provide an average of £3,500 support for every household over this year and next - but the most important help we can give is to stick to the plan to halve inflation this year so we get the economy growing again.

07:23 AM

Economy still 'heading in wrong direction' warns BCC

Reacting to the GDP figures for November, David Bharier, head of research at the British Chambers of Commerce, said:

Today's GDP figures for November provide further evidence that UK economic growth is heading in the wrong direction, despite this period normally being among the busiest for the retail sector. While month-on-month GDP grew by 0.1pc, this is a volatile measure. The three-month average, standing at –0.3pc, sends a clearer signal of the current trajectory of the economy. Unprecedented energy costs, new trade barriers with the EU, and lasting damage caused by Covid lockdowns have created the hardest trading conditions for small businesses in recent history. Our latest Quarterly Economic Forecast expects five consecutive quarters of recession lasting until the end of 2023, and our most recent business survey points to significant falls in longer-term business confidence. To get back to growth in the long-term, firms will need to see the removal of trade barriers, particularly with the EU, investment in public infrastructure, and measures to improve their access to appropriately skilled staff.

07:19 AM

UK trade deficit narrows in three months to November, says ONS

The total underlying trade deficit narrowed £6.5bn to £20.2bn in the three months to November.



This was driven by a decrease in the value of goods imports from non-EU countries, in part due to falling fuel prices.



➡️ https://t.co/KlLCQBoPAW pic.twitter.com/k9E9ej0IPc — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 13, 2023

07:17 AM

Transport and postal strikes 'partially offset' economic gains, says ONS

Following the news that the UK economy unexpectedly grew in November, Darren Morgan, the ONS's director of economic statistics, said:

The economy grew a little in November with increases in telecommunications and computer programming helping to push the economy forward. Pubs and bars also did well as people went out to watch the World Cup games. This was partially offset by further falls in some manufacturing industries, including the often erratic pharmaceutical industry, as well as falls in transport and postal, partially due to the impact of strikes. Over the last three months, however, the economy still shrank - mainly due to the impact of the extra Bank Holiday for the Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in September.

07:10 AM

World Cup helps boost economy

The UK's services sector grew by 0.2pc in November 2022, after growth of 0.7pc in October.

The largest contributions came from administrative and support service activities and information and communication.

Output in consumer-facing services grew by 0.4pc in November, following growth of 1.5pc in October.

Here, the largest contribution to growth came from food and beverage services, boosted by the World Cup.

GDP grew 0.1% in November with



▪️ services up 0.2%

▪️ manufacturing down 0.5%

▪️ construction flat (0.0%)



➡️ https://t.co/TbV9f82F6z pic.twitter.com/fqg8kNF4c6 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) January 13, 2023

07:07 AM

Good morning

Britain may yet avoid a recession after the economy grew in November by 0.1pc.

It had been estimated by economists that it would shrink by 0.2pc.

However, the UK's gross domestic product shrank 0.3pc in the three months to November.

