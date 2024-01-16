UK elections: Britons living abroad regain right to vote as 15-year rule ends

Approximately 233,000 foreign voters registered for the most recent general election in December 2019 (PA Wire)

An estimated three million British citizens living abroad for more than 15 years will regain their right to vote on Tuesday (January 16).

The lifting of the 15-year rule means many more Britons can vote in the next general election, the date of which has yet to be decided by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

To spread the word about the rule change, the Electoral Commission has partnered with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and initiated a public relations drive.

Craig Westwood, the Electoral Commission's director of communications, said: "We know there are eligible voters in every corner of the world, so we're calling on those with friends and family abroad to help spread the news."

The Office for National Statistics in Britain's research indicates that the nations that have the highest number of British immigrants are Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and European Union member states.

Voting if you move or live abroad

No matter how long they have been away from home, Britons can now register to vote online.

Once registered, they will also be able to donate to political campaigns and parties under UK election rules.

Voting if you’re registered as an overseas voter

Approximately 233,000 foreign voters registered for the most recent general election in December 2019. This was a notable increase in the numbers observed in prior campaigns due to Brexit.

According to Government estimates, the amendment announced on January 16 may grant voting rights to more than 3.5 million people. This almost trebles the 1.3 million votes that determined the outcome of the 2016 referendum on EU membership.

How many of the 3.5 million newly eligible UK citizens residing abroad will register to vote is not yet known.

How to register as an overseas voter

Overseas voters can register using the Government website.

They will have to give information about their address, the time they last lived in Britain, and when they last registered to vote.

The Electoral Commission states that local authorities, who maintain the electoral roll in respective jurisdictions, must be able to confirm an applicant's identification and previous residency in the area.

In contrast to several other nations, voting in person is not permitted. Instead, votes must be submitted via post or through the use of a proxy inside the UK.

How many Brits live abroad?

According to iexpats, there are around 5.5 million Brits living abroad. The same data suggests that around two thirds of those who leave do so in order to find work. ONS data suggests that in January 2017 there were 784,900 British citizens living in the European Union.