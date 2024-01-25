UK’s Eli Capilouto on ‘responsibility to advance Kentucky,’ DEI, health care, more

For University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, bringing together a diverse student and faculty body is important to the UK experience.

In a recent interview with the Herald-Leader, Capilouto said he is grateful to legislators for their support of UK, which “translates into infrastructure and talent.” When asked about the recent diversity, equity and inclusion bills that have been filed, Capilouto said he hopes to speak with legislators to learn more about the goals of the proposed legislation.

“When you bring together individuals who’ve had different experiences with different perspectives, different histories, different stories, and you share those on a personal level, in or outside of a classroom, it enriches our democracy,” Capilouto said.

“There are not too many places where you can assemble this diversity of story, experience, perspective and thought than a residential campus.”

Capilouto, 74, touched on a variety of higher education topics at an interview in his office in mid-January. He has been president of UK since 2011, the longest tenure of any other current public university president in the state. He holds nearly the longest tenure of administrators within the Southeastern Conference.

He’s been praised by the university’s board of trustees for his time as president. In his most recent performance review, he received positive feedback from the board.

“We have an outstanding leader in President Capilouto,” said Britt Brockman, board of trustees chair, at the December meeting. “I know he would quickly point to his team, which does so much to support these efforts and, like him, is dedicated with a sense of purpose and deep pride to the work we do to advance Kentucky.”

For Capilouto, that means UK has to find a way to balance free speech, academics and mutual respect.

“We don’t have room for threats, intimidation or harassment towards an individual or a group,” he said. “We cannot interrupt and disrupt someone’s opportunity for an education. And at the same time, we’ve got to find a way to have those difficult discussions while understanding our story and the stories that are within other people, such that we can gain knowledge and respect from those interactions.”

Two bills have been filed in the state legislature addressing DEI on college campuses.

Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, filed Senate Bill 6 earlier this month that seeks to limit diversity, equity and inclusion practices and initiatives at public colleges and universities through “non-credit classes, seminars, workshops, trainings and orientations.”

The bill would block instruction that promotes “divisive concepts” like “race or sex scapegoating,” the idea that some individuals are “inherently privileged” and any teaching that suggests all “Americans are not created equal.”

Mandatory training for students or staff that include any of these concepts would be prohibited. The bill was referred to the Senate Education Committee, but no action has been taken on it since then.

After the bill was filed, Kentucky universities, including UK, affirmed their commitment to diversity on campus. Several said they did not require employees or students to sign a statement affirming their belief and work toward a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment, which would not be allowed under the bill.

“We are an institution committed committed to fostering an inclusive environment where a wide variety of thoughts and opinions are encouraged and supported,” said Corey Best, spokesperson for Northern Kentucky University. “We will approach any legislative changes with our mission in mind, ensuring our students, faculty and staff know we value all viewpoints and perspectives.”

A second bill, House Bill 9, was introduced last week that would cause Kentucky’s public colleges and universities to defund all DEI offices and trainings, eliminate race-based scholarships and end promotion or justification of “discriminatory concepts” like white privilege.

It would also ban schools from providing “differential” or “preferential” treatment to a student or employee based on race, religion, sex, color or national origin, including through DEI offices and trainings. The bill has not yet been referred to a committee since being filed.

Kentucky’s performance funding model gives state funding to public institutions based on 11 metrics. UK routinely receives the highest amount of state funding of public universities. Two of the metrics that determine state allocations look at the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded to underrepresented minorities and low-income students.

Limiting DEI options on campus could also limit how universities perform within those metrics.

“Historically, we have performed exceptionally on those metrics,” Capilouto said.

“And it takes an ecosystem of awareness and understanding and coordinated efforts. (DEI) offices may exist, but I think what’s more important is everyone here doing their part to make certain that on those things that the state expects us to do, we do well.”

Growth of UK HealthCare, new dorms

In December, the UK board of trustees approved a plan seeking legislative approval to build additional dorms on campus. The $81 million project proposes putting a new dorm on south campus, behind Ingels, Baldwin and Smith halls.

With record enrollment the previous two fall semesters, UK has seen a growing demand for on-campus housing. In the fall, total enrollment was 33,885 students, with the largest-ever freshman class of 7,074 students, according to university data.

UK doesn’t require students to live on campus their freshman year, but has seen a majority of first-year students choose to do so. The university has also seen a growing number of returning students choose to live in dorms. On average, 85% of the freshmen class chooses to live on campus, with nearly 4,000 returning students applying to live on campus.

During the fall semester, UK had more than 8,100 beds available for on-campus housing.

Those factors mean that housing has been in short supply. To accommodate more students, UK converted multi-purpose rooms in dorms into living spaces and launched the TRI-IT pilot program, which turned two-bedroom, two-person suites into three-person suites. In the fall, around 1,900 students moved into TRI-IT spaces.

Capilouto said living on campus is “a rich community,” but one that needs to add more housing options for the growing student body.

“First of all, (living on campus) is safe,” he said. “Second of all, it has members from all 120 counties, all 50 states, and over 100 countries. And in a global economy, it’s a marvelous place to have those kinds of experiences that prepare you for a life of meaning and purpose.”

Another future expansion will focus on health care: UK HealthCare is adding new sites around Lexington and the state, and the new Health Education Building will house programs from four health colleges. When completed, the Michael D. Rankin M.D. Health Education Building will be the largest academic building on campus, with an estimated cost of $380 million.

“Last year, we had to turn away 6,000 of the sickest Kentuckians, so we have got to expand our infrastructure and the talent to prevent and heal disease in Kentucky,” Capilouto said. “So, we have ambitious plans.”

UK HealthCare will add a new cancer center on South Limestone, and an outpatient medical facility in Hamburg.

Capilouto often talks about how UK HealthCare is helping Kentucky become “healthier, wealthier and wiser.” Advancing health care access in the state is one way of doing so.

“We will never lose sight of our responsibility to advance Kentucky in everything we do,” Capilouto said.

“To be that university of, for and with Kentucky, to make certain our future is one where we are healthier, wealthier and wiser. We’re going to meet that commitment, and I have great confidence in our scholars and everyone who calls this a place to work and make a contribution to be successful in our efforts to advance Kentucky.”

Reporter Alex Acquisto contributed reporting to this story.