UK employers, stung by new levies, call for overhaul of tax system

FILE PHOTO: People walk across London Bridge during morning rush hour, in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Schomberg
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By William Schomberg

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses demanded that finance minister Rishi Sunak stop raising their taxes and instead offer more help to meet the challenges of Brexit, COVID-19 and climate change when he makes major budget statements next month.

The Confederation of British Industry urged Sunak to "flip business taxation on its head" when he sets out new tax proposals and a three-year spending plan on Oct. 27.

"The lack of detail and pace from the government on some of the big economic choices we must make as a country are the biggest concerns for business," CBI Director General Tony Danker said in excerpts of a speech to be delivered later on Monday.

Danker told Sunak to stop hitting companies that invest in making their premises less carbon-intensive with increased property tax payments, a quirk of the business rates system.

He also said more needed to be done to boost skills training, speed up the development of new infrastructure projects such as Britain's delayed high-speed railway and rewrite market rules to attract more private investment.

The CBI and other employer groups protested last week that jobs would be lost after the government said it would increase social security contributions to fund social and health care.

That followed March's announcement of a big increase in corporation tax from 2023 to help fix the hole in Britain's public finances left by Sunak's 350 billion-pound ($485 billion) spending response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am deeply worried the government thinks that taxing business - perhaps more politically palatable - is without consequence to growth," Danker said.

As well as next month's budget announcements, Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are due to discuss investment plans with business leaders and institutional investors in October.

British productivity levels have been more than 20% lower than those in the United States, France and Germany for the past two decades. Business investment has also lagged behind those three countries every year since at least 2000, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Danker said a two-year tax break introduced this year by Sunak to spur businesses investment would simply bring forward investment planned for later years and was limited in scope.

($1 = 0.7209 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Ultrawide Monitors To Buy Right Now

    Perfect for creatives, gamers or anyone who’s tired of toggling tabs.

  • DeFiChain to Offer Tokenized Versions of Apple, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq stock exchange will be among the companies delivering price feeds to a service offering tokenized stocks.Nasdaq’s feed, along with those of Finnhub, will power services on DeFiChain, a native decentralized finance blockchain for the Bitcoin network devoted to monetary applications and services, according to a statement from the blockchain’s community group. DeFiChain will offer tokenized stocks corresponding to the underlying price of listed companies such as Apple Inc.

  • Banks expect London to remain a top financial centre, says survey

    London will remain a leading global financial centre despite uncertainty over regulation due to Brexit, Lloyds Bank's annual sentiment survey of financial firms showed on Monday. Britain fully left the European Union, its biggest single export customer, in December last year, with thousands of jobs and billions of euros in daily trading moving from London to the continent, raising concerns about the capital's clout in global finance. But the survey of more than 100 banks, asset managers and insurers showed that more than two-thirds believe that London will remain a top centre.

  • Tropical Storm Nicholas forms in Gulf of Mexico, expected to bring heavy rainfall to Texas and Louisiana

    The 14th named Atlantic storm of the year has formed, and it is expected to bring heavy rain and storms to much of the Texas coast.

  • Sydney Airport Opens Books After Sweetened $17.4 Billion Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Sydney Airport will open its books to a group of suitors after they sweetened their takeover offer to A$23.6 billion ($17.4 billion).Bidders led by IFM Investors increased their offer to A$8.75 a share from A$8.45, the airport said Monday. It plans to recommend shareholders accept the bid if, following due diligence, the consortium turns it into a binding offer and the conditions are acceptable.Sydney Airport shares jumped 5% to A$8.40 in early trading Monday. Sydney Airport to Ac

  • Biden to unveil new COVID steps before U.N. meets

    BIDEN: "I'll be announcing additional steps to help the rest of the world later this month."U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 before the U.N. General Assembly meets on Tuesday.That's according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who said on CNN Sunday: "There will be more actions that we continue to work on, especially on the global front." Murthy did not specify what those actions would be. He also defended Biden's efforts to expand the vaccination effort in the United States. BIDEN: "We also know this virus transcends borders."Biden on Thursday said he would require federal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and mandate that large employers either require their workers to be vaccinated or get tested regularly.Biden also said the United States had donated 140 million vaccine doses to more than 90 other countries. BIDEN: "...more than all other countries combined, including Europe, China and Russia combined. That's American leadership on a global stage, and that's just the beginning."The next session of the General Assembly opens Tuesday; the first day of general debate will be the following week.

  • Rudy Giuliani’s 9/11 Anniversary Speech Was Every Bit as Batshit as You’d Expect

    The former mayor went on a rambling rant where he called the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs an "asshole" and "idiot" and claimed he "never was with a woman or young girl with" Prince Andrew

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Trump Spanked for Absence From 9/11 Memorial Services: ‘Ceremony Isn’t About Him, So Why Bother’

    Donald Trump was conspicuously missing from the memorial services attended by former presidents marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on American soil – and Twitter users took note, sending “where’s trump” trending Saturday. President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended the main ceremony in Lower Manhattan where the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers once stood, while former president George W. Bush spoke at a

  • Chris Christie Called Out Over His Part in Putting Trump in Power: ‘You Have to Own Up’

    Chris Christie locked horns with Roland Martin on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, when the former New Jersey governor was called out for his role in bringing Donald Trump to power and, therefore, the establishment of the future character of the Republican party.The two political analysts discussed Trump’s still strong influence over the GOP even after losing last year’s election. Christie said that by tying themselves to Trump and his continued false claims that the election was stolen from him, Repub

  • Fair behavior? Lessons learned at the Democrats’ booth at the Western Idaho Fair

    Most people are decent and able to discuss issues calmly and without rancor, but some, unfortunately, are not. │ Opinion

  • The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

    The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. "They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans leave freely and (talked) of an inclusive and representative government, but they are lying," Le Drian said on France 5 TV.

  • Critics Remind Dan Crenshaw That Mandatory Vaccines Have Existed In U.S. For Decades

    The GOP congressman told Democrats to "leave people the hell alone" on vaccinations, even though Americans have had to get them for decades.

  • Federal Unemployment Assistance Has Ended, Here Are Other Programs That Could Provide Help

    Federal unemployment assistance as part of the coronavirus stimulus relief bill officially ends this week, but resources are still available for those seeking relief. See: Key Points COVID-19...

  • Missouri GOP lawmaker suggests Lincoln Memorial should come down after Robert E. Lee statue is removed in Richmond

    "If we insist on tearing down statues of reprehensible people, let's at least be fair and balanced about it," this Missouri Republican said.

  • Video captures Rudy Giuliani's rambling speech at a 9/11 dinner in which he impersonated Queen Elizabeth II

    Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani's annual 9/11 dinner at a Manhattan restaurant was attended by Steve Bannon and other Trump loyalists.

  • Donald Trump spoke at a 9/11 'Moonies' conference organized by the widow of Reverend Sun Myung Moon, praising the controversial Unification Church

    The Unification Church, whose followers are often called 'Moonies,' has attracted criticism for its cult-like behavior.

  • U.S. pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    Prince Sultan Air Base, some 70 miles southeast of Riyadh, has hosted several thousand U.S. troops since a 2019 missile-and-drone attack on the heart of the kingdom’s oil production.

  • GOP Senate Candidate Flips Out At Vaccine Mandates In 'Deeply Offensive' Video

    Ohio Republican Josh Mandel's cornfield rant about tyranny and the Gestapo was condemned as "beyond the pale" by Jewish advocacy groups.

  • Japan detects suspected China submarine near southern island

    Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities. The submarine moved northwest off the eastern coast of the Amamioshima Island, about 700 kilometers (420 miles) northeast of the disputed East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but also claimed by Beijing, the ministry said. The submarine on Sunday morning was heading west in the East China Sea.