UK and EU agree to 'great' Brexit deal, Prime Minister Johnson says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

The United Kingdom and European Union have agreed on a new Brexit deal, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday morning.

"We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control," he posted on , "now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) leaves from the rear of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 16, 2019. (Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images) More

Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, described the deal as a "fair and balanced agreement" that is "testament to our commitment to find solutions."

However, the deal still needs the approval of the UK Parliament to pass into law. A vote will likely be held in the House of Commons this Saturday.