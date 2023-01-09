UK and EU hail Northern Ireland protocol breakthrough

James Cleverly - Lucy North/PA

The UK and EU hailed a breakthrough in Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol on Monday, unlocking intensive negotiations over the Irish Sea border.

The agreement has given new impetus to the race to reach a protocol deal before the unofficial April 10 deadline of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Joe Biden, the US president, has warned that he will not attend the celebrations of the peace agreement unless a protocol deal has been reached.

London and Brussels struck a mini-deal on the thorny issue of EU access to UK databases on trade flows of goods and animals from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland during lunchtime talks in the capital on Monday.

“This means a new basis for EU UK discussions on the protocol,” said Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said: “We share the same focus – finding the best outcome for Northern Ireland. Today’s progress on data sharing marks a positive step in discussions on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A joint statement agreed by the two negotiators said: “This work was a critical prerequisite to building trust and providing assurance. EU and UK technical teams will work rapidly to scope the potential for solutions in different areas on the basis of this renewed understanding.”

Maros Sefcovic - Olivier Hoslet/Shutterstock

Deep divisions between the UK and EU over the protocol remain, including the continued role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland.

Any eventual deal will also need to have the support of the DUP, which has boycotted the restoration of Stormont after May elections because of its opposition to the protocol, which they fear is driving a wedge between them and the rest of the UK.

Mr Cleverly, Mr Sefcovic and Chris Heaton Harris, the Northern Ireland Secretary, are now expected to meet again on Jan 16, suggesting a return to weekly talks after months of deadlock and occasional discussions.

Both sides said there would now be intensive negotiations to bridge other areas of disagreement over the treaty, which introduced border checks on British goods to prevent a hard Irish border after Brexit.

Micheal Martin, Ireland’s foreign secretary and former prime minister, will travel to Brussels on Tuesday for talks with the commission over the protocol. Mr Heaton-Harris will meet Northern Ireland’s major political parties on Wednesday. He has said he will call fresh Stormont election on Jan 19 unless power-sharing is restored.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister, is also expected in Belfast before next week’s deadline.

However, the database breakthrough will raise expectations that deadline will be extended to April 13, three days after Mr Biden’s planned visit for the Good Friday Agreement anniversary. Before the breakthrough, RTE reported that officials were making contingency plans in case the April deadline was missed.

A political agreement on the broad outlines of a deal could be announced to buy time for more negotiations, the Irish broadcaster reported.

Agreement on database access is vital in order to lay the groundwork for an eventual protocol deal based on removing border checks in exchange for bolstered market surveillance.

Brussels wants the access to better police whether British goods were crossing the invisible land border from Northern Ireland into Ireland. This would allow it to cut checks or react if British goods not being checked to ensure they meet EU standards are shown to be crossing the border.

The Government wants to cut the number of border checks faced by British goods crossing the Irish Sea because they have a chilling effect on trade. London argues that the checks are too burdensome because many goods and animals do not cross the border into Ireland, an EU member.

The European Commission had demanded real-time access to trade flow data from Britain to Northern Ireland. Sources said it was now satisfied with the quality of access after there was disagreement over whether the information was in real time or provided by companies or the Government.

Technical talks between officials over the database had continued since UK-EU relations improved after the resignation of Boris Johnson last year.