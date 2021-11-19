UK and EU resume talks on Northern Ireland trade row

British minister David Frost returned to EU headquarters Friday to pursue talks to resolve a dispute over trade with Northern Ireland that has threatens to unravel the post-Brexit deal.

But, arriving at the Berlaymont building to sit down with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, the British minister warned reporters not to expect early progress.

"I wouldn't expect any breakthroughs today, but there are some issues that we're making better progress on than on others," Frost said.

Reports suggest negotiators are focused on two key issues -- medicines and legal oversight -- threatening the Northern Ireland Protocol, the part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement that governs the British province neighbouring EU-member Ireland.

Britain signed up to the protocol as part of the deal governing its departure from the EU, but now objects to its provision giving European justice oversight over its application.

There are also questions over the use of UK licensed medicines in Northern Ireland, which remains part of the United Kingdom, but under the rules of the EU single market.

London has threatened to invoke "Article 16" to suspend the operation of the protocol pending further negotiations if Brussels insists on applying it before trade issues are resolved.

But Sefkovic told an online event hosted by the Brexit Institute of Dublin City University on Friday that the Northern Ireland Protocol -- part of the Withdrawal Agreement -- can not be divided from the broader UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal -- known as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

"The two agreements are intrinsically linked, one cannot exist without the other," he said.

Frost, however, insisted that Article 16 is a "legitimate provision" within the Northern Ireland protocol to provide safeguards in the event of disagreements over its application.

"We are looking at every issue in this discussion," he said.

"There are large numbers of issues that need to be fixed, to get resolved, and that is part of the discussion. But there are still really quite significant gaps between us."

dc/spm