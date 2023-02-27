UK, EU Seal New Post-Brexit Deal on Northern Ireland Trade

(Bloomberg) -- The UK and European Union reached a new deal on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements, aimed at ending years of often acrimonious wrangling and paving the way for warmer relations more than half a decade after Britons voted for Brexit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The agreement follows a meeting Monday between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity discussing a deal that’s yet to be made public. The two sides have been negotiating over new terms to ease trade flows between Britain and Northern Ireland and put to rest the biggest hangover of Brexit three years after the formal divorce.

https://t.co/dZRq7Oe59j pic.twitter.com/DomsNN8iEk

— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) February 27, 2023

The prime minister will brief the House of Commons on a deal after holding a joint press conference with von der Leyen. She is meeting later Monday with King Charles III. European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic will also be briefing member states on the terms of the agreement on Monday afternoon.

It’s a triumph for Sunak, who has sought to dial down tensions with the EU since taking power in October. It could also pave the way for closer collaboration between the two sides on financial services, security, scientific research, and immigration.

But there could still be peril ahead for the British premier, who was unable convince unionists in Northern Ireland and Brexiteers in his own ruling Conservative Party to endorse the agreement last week.

The pound rose to a session-high $1.2030.

No details were immediately available on the final terms, nor was there any official confirmation of the agreement. But negotiators were seeking to soften trade and regulatory barriers that emerged within the UK as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol — the portion of the Brexit deal negotiated by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson that governs the region’s unique place in both the UK and EU’s trading markets.

Story continues

Opposition Remains

For the UK government, clinching a revised deal was an outcome that sometimes seemed impossible and threatened to spark a trade war as tensions rose in 2022. But Sunak’s big domestic political challenge comes now.

For the past year, the Democratic Unionist Party has blocked the formation of Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government in protest at the protocol. Without DUP support for the new deal the region’s constitutional crisis risks dragging on.

UK officials said in recent weeks that they believed the deal they were heading toward would meet the seven tests set by the DUP for an acceptable resolution. But an announcement was delayed for days because of DUP concerns, with leader Jeffrey Donaldson proving hard to win round.

Brexit Critics Team Up to Oppose Sunak’s N. Ireland Deal

Sunak also needs keep ardent Brexiteers in his own party onside, many of whom are close to the DUP. He leads a party riven by internal divisions after nearly 13 years in power, and any mismanagement risks a rebellion.

Parliament Vote?

Though the agreement may not require a vote in the House of Commons — the process that ultimately brought down Theresa May in 2019 — Sunak pledged last week to allow MPs to express their views, and backbenchers have made it clear they expect to get a say.

“It is crucial that Parliament has a vote,” Theresa Villiers, a Conservative backbencher and former Northern Ireland secretary, told BBC radio on Monday. “I can’t conceive of circumstances where something as significant as this can be finally agreed and implemented without MPs voting in Parliament.”

For Sunak, winning support for the deal would resolve an issue that has hampered relations between London and Brussels since it was first drawn up in December 2020.

There are also broader implications. Three years after Brexit, Sunak recently privately asked senior minister and officials to make plans to rebuild relations, with work focused on defense, migration, trade and energy.

(Updates with Sefcovic in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.