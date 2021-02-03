UK-EU talks aim to defuse Brexit tensions over N Ireland

  • Vehicles disembark from the P&O ferry arriving from Scotland at the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended checks on animal products and withdrawn workers from two ports after threats against border staff. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Police patrol the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended checks on animal products and withdrawn workers from two ports after threats against border staff. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Police patrol the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended checks on animal products and withdrawn workers from two ports after threats against border staff. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • A P&O worker closes the gate on the European Causeway ferry from Scotland in the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended post-Brexit border checks on animal products and withdrawn workers after threats against border staff.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Vehicles at the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended post-Brexit border checks on animal products and withdrawn workers after threats against border staff. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
  • Police patrol the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended checks on animal products and withdrawn workers from two ports after threats against border staff. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
1 / 6

Britain Northern Ireland

Vehicles disembark from the P&O ferry arriving from Scotland at the port of Larne, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended checks on animal products and withdrawn workers from two ports after threats against border staff. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
JILL LAWLESS
Updated

LONDON (AP) — Senior politicians from Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union are meeting Wednesday in a bid to defuse post-Brexit trade tensions that have shaken Northern Ireland’s delicate political balance.

British Cabinet minister Michael Gove, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government will hold a video conference to discuss problems that have erupted barely a month after the U.K. made an economic split from the 27-nation EU.

Northern Ireland authorities halted veterinary checks and withdrew border staff this week from Belfast and Larne ports, and police stepped up patrols, after threatening graffiti appeared referring to port workers as targets. Staff have also reported signs of suspicious behavior, including people writing down vehicle license plate numbers.

The border checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. are a contentious product of Brexit.

Since the U.K. left the European Union’s economic structures at the end of 2020, customs and veterinary checks have been imposed on goods moving between Britain and the bloc — and on some British goods going to Northern Ireland, because it shares a border with EU member Ireland.

The checks are strongly opposed by pro-British Unionist politicians, who say they drive a wedge between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. They are calling on the British government to rip up a section of its divorce agreement with the EU known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, which gives the region a separate trade status to the rest of the U.K.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which heads the power-sharing Belfast administration, is refusing to cooperate with the Irish government on implementing the new rules.

Police have warned that violent pro-British Loyalists could capitalize on the tensions, though they say the current threat appears to come from a small number of individuals rather than paramilitary groups.

The sensitivity of Northern Ireland’s status was underscored last week, when the EU threatened to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines to Northern Ireland as part of moves to shore up the bloc’s supply. That would have drawn a hard border on the island of Ireland — exactly the scenario the Brexit deal was crafted to avoid.

British, Irish and Northern Ireland politicians all expressed alarm at the plan, and the EU dropped the idea.

The U.K. government is urging the bloc to take a more light-touch approach to border checks, which have already led to shortages and delays in getting some goods to Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the EU of undermining the Northern Ireland Protocol with its vaccines move. He tweeted that there must be “urgent action urgent action from the EU to resolve outstanding problems with Protocol implementation.”

Sefcovic tweeted that protecting peace in Northern Ireland “has always been EU’s absolute priority.”

He said the Northern Ireland Protocol was “the only way to protect Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all dimensions, protecting peace & stability on the island of Ireland.”

___

Follow all AP stories on Brexit issues at https://apnews.com/Brexit

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Fauci urges COVID vaccinations to stop new strains: 'Viruses cannot mutate if they don't replicate'

    As the U.S. turned the page on the deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic began, the nation's top infectious disease expert urged Americans to get vaccinated to help prevent new variants from emerging.

  • Why China Stands to Gain from the Coup in Myanmar

    A military armoured vehicle is seen along a street in Myitkyina, Kachin State on February 2, 2021, as Myanmar's generals appeared in firm control a day after a surgical coup that saw democracy heroine Suu Kyi detained. On February 1, Myanmar’s military arrested leaders of the country’s civilian-led government and declared a one-year state of emergency. After a decade-long experiment with limited direct democracy, the junta is firmly in charge, and a small nation that once seemed to offer a roadmap for transition out of armed dictatorship is now once again under lockdown.

  • Ex-Nebraska clerk praised for tornado work gets prison term

    A former northeastern Nebraska village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her community following a 2014 tornado strike has been sentenced to prison for stealing from the village. Kimberly Neiman, 58, was sentenced Monday in Stanton County District Court to three years in prison, the Norfolk Daily News reported. Neiman was arrested last year on multiple felony theft and other counts.

  • Manchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

    Democrats are all set to move forward with their COVID-19 relief bill, leaving Republicans in the dust. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday introduced a budget resolution bill that would allow them to pass President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus with just a simple majority in both chambers. And on Tuesday, they got the final vote they needed to solidify that majority, as holdout Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) indicated he'd support the resolution. Schumer and Pelosi filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year on Monday, taking the first step needed to introduce a Budget Reconciliation bill and pass the stimulus with just 50 votes in the Senate. Manchin seemed to complicate their plans, indicating he wanted a more targeted distribution of stimulus checks instead of a flat $1,400 sent to all Americans. But "because of the urgency of the COVID-19 crisis," Manchin said in a Tuesday statement he'd vote for the budget. He'd like Biden to focus on "Americans who have been impacted most by this pandemic" in the future, and said he "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." Democrat @Sen_JoeManchin says he'll support moving forward procedurally to tee up doing a new Covid aid package with only Democrat votes, but notes that Biden "remains hopeful that we can have bipartisan support moving forward." pic.twitter.com/xFPDS2ZIgd — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021 Manchin's change of heart comes after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R), a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump and adversary of Manchin, indicated his support for the $1.9 trillion bill on Monday. A group of 10 centrist Republican senators presented Biden with a $618 billion stimulus proposal on Monday that includes smaller stimulus checks, and leaves out local government funding. Pelosi and Schumer's move seems to indicate their plan is bust. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billMeatballs, f-bombs, vote fraud conspiracies: A Trump Oval Office meeting so insane, Giuliani was 'the voice of reason'

  • Top Marine General: We Need to Get Comfortable with 'Throwaway' Equipment

    The Pentagon needs to think differently about investments, Marine Commandant Gen. David Berger said.

  • Oakland Man Robbed at Gunpoint With Semi-Automatic Weapons in Broad Daylight

    Armed suspects robbed a home in the Fruitvale/Central area of Oakland in broad daylight. TERRIFYING: Two suspects w/semi-auto guns force a man into a home in Oakland. Happened 1/29 at around 1:40pm. Oakland Police are using this video as part of their investigation.

  • Rohingya refugees fear returning to Myanmar after coup

    Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living in camps in Bangladesh condemned the military coup in their homeland and said it makes them more fearful to return. A counterinsurgency operation by Myanmar's military in 2017 involving mass rape, murders and the torching of villages drove more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims into neighboring Bangladesh. Bangladesh has hosted them in crowded refugee camps and is eager to begin sending them back to Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • Officer who ordered arrest, pepper-spraying of man resigns, Keller police say

    Officer Blake Shimanek was the officer-in-charge who told another officer to place Marco Puente in handcuffs and pepper-spray him as Puente filmed his son’s arrest.

  • Trump names new lawyers after parting ways with previous impeachment attorneys

    Former President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.

  • Video shows suspect attack judge in Mississippi courtroom

    Pike County Judge Aubrey Rimes left his place behind the bench and helped restrain the man.

  • Senate Democrats clear hurdle on $1.9 trillion COVID bill

    The Senate voted to proceed to debate over a budget resolution Tuesday afternoon.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech expect to make $15 billion from vaccine sales this year

    Pfizer and BioNTech are betting they'll beat expectations of their COVID-19 vaccine revenue this year. Pfizer announced in a Tuesday earnings call that it expects to bring in $15 billion from vaccine sales this year, which it will split with BioNTech. That's larger than the FactSet consensus estimate of $12.7 billion, and comes as the companies rush to fulfill the 100 million doses they need to provide to the U.S. by March 31, Barron's reports. The pharmaceutical giant's fourth-quarter revenues — which encapsulate the first few weeks of the vaccine's rollout — meanwhile came in at $11.7 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $11.5 billion. But adjusted diluted earnings per share ended up at 42 cents each, below a 50-cent estimation. Analysts expect that number to grow to $3.07 per share in 2021, while Pfizer projected it will end up between $3.10 and $3.20. Pfizer stocks fell more than a percentage point Tuesday morning after the earnings call. The estimation comes as other top vaccine maker Moderna continues to ramp up its production, while Pfizer lags behind. The White House's COVID-19 coordinator Andy Slavitt said last week that states were set to receive 16 percent more vaccine doses each week, for a minimum of 10 million more doses. But allocation data shows most of that increased supply comes from Moderna, which provided 5.8 million doses last week to Pfizer's 4.3 million, NPR reports. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOP

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old mummies with golden tongues in northern Egypt

    Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed more than a dozen 2,000-year-old mummies, including some with gold tongues in their mouths, according to the country’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The Egyptian-Dominican team from the University of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic was working at the Taposiris Magna Temple in western Alexandria when it discovered the remains of 16 ancient Egyptians buried in rock tombs. The mummies were poorly preserved and in a state of significant decomposition, but photographs released by the ministry showed a human skeleton with a clearly visible, tongue-shaped piece of gold placed in its jaw. According to officials, the amulets “were placed in the mouth of the mummy in a special ritual to ensure their ability to speak in the afterlife before the Osirian court.” In Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the afterlife, as well as fertility and agriculture. Dr Kathleen Martinez, who headed the team, explained that of the 16 mummies, the two most important had preserved alongside them the remains of scrolls and parts of their cartonnage – a kind papyrus or linen-based papier-mache used to construct the intricate “face masks” that envelop the mummified bodies inside their sarcophagi.

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

    “They rushin him to burn center but oh well,” she posted on SnapChat, authorities say.

  • Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic ties

    Kosovo and Israel formally established diplomatic ties on Monday in a ceremony held digitally due to the pandemic lockdown. Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, held a virtual ceremony to sign the documents in their respective countries.

  • Sri Lanka scraps Japan-India port deal

    Sri Lanka said Tuesday it had pulled out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal viewed as an effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

  • Navalny's wife Yulia fined for protesting

    The wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appeared in a Russian court Monday (February 1) for protesting the day before. Yulia Navalnaya was fined $265 for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Sunday (January 31). Addressing the court her lawyer said they'd be appealing the decision. Yulia joined thousands of protesters across Russia marching to call for her husband's release.Braving the bitter cold and threat of prosecution riot police broke up the protests detaining more than 5,300. This protester is shouting for the police to stop electroshocking him. The Kremlin's spokesman on Monday labelled the demonstrators "hooligans and provocateurs," telling reporters on a conference call that dialog with such people would be impossible. Authorities had said in advance that the rallies were illegal and would be broken up.Navalny was arrested on January 17 after returning to Moscow from Germany. He had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Russia last summer. He accuses President Vladimir Putin of ordering his murder, which the Kremlin denies.