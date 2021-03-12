UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules

FILE PHOTO: Containers are stacked at the Port of Felixstowe
Andy Bruce
·3 min read

By Andy Bruce

LONDON (Reuters) - Trade between the United Kingdom and the European Union was hammered in the first month of their new post-Brexit relationship, with record falls in British exports and imports of goods as COVID-19 restrictions continued on both sides.

British goods exports to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and other precious metals, slumped by 40.7% in January compared to December, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Imports fell by 28.8% - another record.

The ONS said the COVID-19 pandemic, which left Britain under lockdown measures in January, made it hard to quantify the Brexit impact from new customs arrangements, and there were changes in the way data was collected too.

But there were still signs of a Brexit hit.

Trade in chemicals was especially weak, reflecting the winding-down of a rush to stockpile pharmaceuticals ahead of the end of the Brexit transition period, the ONS said.

The ONS highlighted a 64% fall in exports of food and live animals to the EU - including shellfish and fish.

It pointed to delays caused by red tape reported by the Scottish Seafood Association, with consignment sign-offs reportedly taking six times longer.

"External evidence suggests some of the slower trade for goods in early January 2021 could be attributable to disruption caused by the end of the transition period," the ONS said.

Many companies stockpiled goods in late 2020 to avoid any disruption, deepening the fall in trade in January.

The ONS said its separate business survey suggested that trade picked up towards the end of the month.

Britain on Thursday delayed the introduction of a range of post-Brexit import checks on goods from the EU by around six months, saying businesses needed more time to prepare because of the impact of the pandemic.

FTA CHANCE

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain's new independent trade policy means it can focus on deals with faster-growing economies around the world, although many trade analysts are sceptical that this boost will outweigh lost EU trade.

Britain's official budget forecaster says the country's new trade arrangements with the EU, the world's biggest single market, will erode its long-run productivity by 4% compared with staying in the bloc.

"This month's unique combination of factors made it inevitable that we would see some unusual figures this January," said David Frost, a senior minister who was Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator.

Economists say the hit to EU trade - and any benefits from Brexit - will become clearer.

"While some of the non-tariff barriers to trade, such as the increase in red tape and form-filling, will be ironed out in the short term, the combination of COVID-19 and Brexit will ultimately prove to be a long-term drag on growth," said Ana Boata, head of macroeconomic research at trade credit insurer Euler Hermes.

Britain's overall goods trade deficit, including non-EU countries, narrowed to 9.826 billion pounds ($13.70 billion) in January from 14.315 billion pounds in December.

($1 = 0.7172 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Dealers Offload Bonds as Regulatory Deadline Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Treasury market selloff last week came amid signs investors are deleveraging. In a curious twist though, instead of dealer inventories rising as a consequence, they unexpectedly collapsed.Treasury holdings at primary dealers dropped by a record $64.7 billion to $185.8 billion in the week through March 3, leaving them at the lowest since 2018, according to data from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.Typically when investors offload Treasuries, dealer inventories balloon, as they did in March last year amid the early stages of the pandemic. The breakdown of the most recent data shows the bulk of the decline came from position reduction in under six-year Treasury paper, where holdings fell by $30.8 billion.One explanation for the disconnect is that dealers are taking steps to trim holdings before the expiry of a key regulatory exemption on March 31. From April last year, banks have been allowed to exclude Treasuries and reserves when calculating their supplementary leverage ratio as part of crisis measures introduced then. This allowed them to hold more Treasuries than they otherwise may have done.The scale of selling so far may just be the tip of the iceberg. Should the exemption elapse at the end of the month, BMO Capital Markets strategists see room for more than $200 billion in Treasury bond selling.Fed officials opted not to provide any guidance on the topic during the recent series of speaker engagements that took place in the run up to the blackout period before next week’s policy meeting.Markets appeared to have interpreted this to mean there is a rising risk the exemption will not be extended. Indeed, the view now is that it is something of a coin toss. The shift can be seen in the Treasury market as the spread between bond yields and swap rates has tightened.The latest Fed data also revealed there was a $23.5 billion decline in holdings of bills. While these have been volatile, continued bill paydowns by the Treasury should gradually shrink this dealer inventory.There was also an anomaly in six-to-seven year holdings, which rose slightly. This may reflect the disastrous auction during the same week, which saw dealers stuck with 39.8% of the $62 billion sale, or $24.7 billion, the largest ever nominal take-down at a seven-year offering.Read: Treasury Yields Surge to Test Key Level in Sudden Selling Bout(Updates with fifth paragraph to include potential scale of selling.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Chili Good for You?

    Chili could be one of the world’s most user-friendly meals—and among the healthiest, too. There are dozens of recipe variations, so it can be easy to find something to please everyone. Making it ...

  • The Latest: Biden urges Americans to 'stick with the rules'

    President Joe Biden is urging Americans to “stick with the rules" as he wraps up his address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the beginning of coronavirus pandemic. Biden says, “Please, we don’t want to do that again, we’ve made so much progress,” adding, “This is not the time to let up.” Biden spoke for 24 minutes from the East Room of the White House.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret vow exchange was right for them - and it proves royal weddings are out of touch

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they exchanged vows in their backyard three days before their royal wedding.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to get some ‘cookie diplomacy’ after failing to realise Guam is American

    ‘We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever’

  • Tulsi Gabbard compares cancel culture to ISIS and Al-Qaeda in Fox News interview

    Complaints about mob censorship have become a centrepiece of conservative rhetoric

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Biden praises Pelosi as 'the finest and most capable speaker in the history of our nation' after House passes $1.9 trillion stimulus bill

    Biden expects to sign the COVID-19 bill into law on Friday. The package includes $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

  • U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

    The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals. "The Security Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors, including against women, youth and children," according to the agreed statement, seen by Reuters.

  • DHEC will move to a more equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution model next week

    DHEC’s current distribution model has favored populous urban counties with large hospitals while disadvantaging rural counties and counties that lack sprawling health care systems, according to an analysis of DHEC data.

  • Beyoncé is among the celebrities praising Meghan Markle for her 'courageous' interview with Oprah

    Celebrities including Beyoncé, Serena Williams, and Amanda Gorman have sent messages of support to Meghan and Harry.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Biden's $1.9T rescue signed, and now things get tougher

    Tough as it was for Democrats, passing President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package into law was the easy part. Now, they are hunkering down to push the next priorities in Biden’s agenda forward past what, so far, has been a wall of entrenched Republican opposition in the so-very-split Congress. Popular legislation to expand voting rights, raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour and develop the president’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure package are all on deck this spring and into summer.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • Michelle Obama shut down Sasha, Malia from late-night baking addiction during pandemic

    This week, while promoting her new Netflix cooking show, former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed to PEOPLE that her daughters, Sasha and Malia, became addicted to making baked goods at night during the quarantine. According to Obama, having Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, cooking late treats eventually became problematic for her and her husband, former President Barack Obama, who are both notoriously health-conscious.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe latest recording of Trump calling Georgia election officials was found in the official's trash folderThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interview

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Denmark suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab is another dark cloud over a troubled vaccine

    The jab has already been faced with widespread hesitancy, trouble communicating its results, and unflattering comparisons to other shots.

  • 'It’s only going to get more crazy': Spring break crowds a concern during critical moment in COVID-19 fight

    While some schools cancelled spring break in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19, college students are still flocking to beaches.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.