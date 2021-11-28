UK expects to receive COVID booster advice imminently, says health minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster jab programme to try to tackle the emergence of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant.

"The other thing that still remains hugely important, but I think it's fair to say now more important than it was before, is our vaccination programme," Javid told Sky News.

"That is why I have also asked our expert advisers on vaccines called JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) to give me very quick advice on broadening, boosting our booster programme and I expect to get that advice imminently."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Louise Heavens)