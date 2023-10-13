UK explores using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine defence

The government has asked the Bank of England to look at options for using Russian sovereign assets to fund Ukraine's war effort, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has told the BBC.

Mr Hunt said finance ministers around the world had discussed what more they could do, beyond sanctions, to disrupt Russia's ability to pay for the war.

"This is an illegal war," Mr Hunt said.

"We need to do everything we can to make sure that Russia cannot continue to fund it."

Speaking at the IMF's annual conference in Marrakech, Mr Hunt told the BBC that finance ministers from some of the world's largest economies - the G7 - had discussed "whether Russian sovereign assets could be used to fund Ukraine's defence. Anything to make sure that Putin knows in the end he won't be able to afford this kind of aggression."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The G7 on Thursday said it would explore how to tax profits on seized Russian assets to support Ukraine "in compliance with applicable laws".

In September US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Mr Hunt signalled support for a European Union plan for a windfall tax on profits generated by frozen Russian assets.

Earlier in the year the US had looked at using the assets themselves to help pay for Ukraine's defence, but decided that it would not be legal to do so.Mr Hunt said on Friday: "Britain will always act within international law, but the G7 have asked central banks to look at what might be possible because we are absolutely clear this is an illegal war, this war is against international law."The chancellor said that the war in Ukraine was proving more "protracted" than people had hoped, and that the world needed to guard against what he called "Ukraine fatigue".

He added: "We do have to be honest with people that this is going to take some time, and that's why in the meantime we need to be very prudent and cautious with the way we manage the British economy."

The European Union and the US have been exploring ways to use frozen assets and make sanctions against Russia more effective.

As part of this, the US tightened sanctions on Russian oil this week.

On Friday benchmark Brent crude prices rose more than 3% in response.