UK faces recession as inflation surges, warns KPMG - live updates

UK recession economy KPMG cost-of-living crisis inflation Russia war energy - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Britain may be tipped into a recession next year as Russia’s war in Ukraine and the escalating cost-of-living crisis threaten global economic growth.

KPMG warned the UK was particularly vulnerable to a recession in the event that interruption to gas supplies from Russia causes the eurozone economy to contract or if aggressive interest rate rises in the US lead to a recession there.

It forecast that the UK economy will slow to 3.2pc this year from 7.1pc in 2021, before almost grinding to a halt at 0.7pc next year.

Yael Selfin, chief UK economist at KPMG, said there was a roughly 50pc chance of a “mild recession”.

The warning highlights the challenge faced by the Bank of England as it tries to balance actions to bring down sky-high inflation with the risk of pushing the UK into a recession.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 edges higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week on the front foot despite continued worries about a possible recession.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc to 7,221 points.

07:54 AM

World on 'tipping point' of permanently high prices

KPMG is not the only organisation warning over inflation this morning, as my colleague Tim Wallace reports:

The world is on the “tipping point” of falling into a period of runaway inflation in which soaring prices become embedded and difficult to control, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned. In its annual economic report, the BIS said leading economies faced entering a world in which soaring prices become embedded and difficult to control. It called on central banks to step up efforts to tackle soaring prices while limiting the impact to growth. Agustín Carstens, general manager of the BIS, said: “The key for central banks is to act quickly and decisively before inflation becomes entrenched. “If it does, the costs of bringing it back under control will be higher. The longer-term benefits of preserving stability for households and businesses outweigh any short-term costs.” Central banks around the world, including in the UK and US, hoped last year that rising inflation would be “transitory”.

Story continues

Read Tim's full story here

07:48 AM

City watchdog investigates Wise boss after tax breach

Kristo Kaarmann, chief executive of Wise - Jake Farra

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened an investigation into the chief executive of Wise almost a year after he was fined by HMRC for deliberately defaulting on his taxes.

The Telegraph last year revealed that Kristo Kaarmann had been fined £365,651 for a deliberate default during the 2017/18 tax year on a £720,495 tax bill.

The City regulator has now said it's examining the “regulatory obligations and standards to which Kaarmann is subject”.

David Wells, chairman of Wise, said the company will “cooperate fully with the FCA as and when they require, while continuing to support Kristo in his role as CEO”.

The London-listed payments firm an investigation with an external legal counsel after Mr Kaarmann’s name was included on HMRC’s list of individuals and businesses receiving penalties for a deliberate default regarding their tax affairs.

It said the board shared details of the findings, assessment and actions with the FCA.

07:34 AM

KPMG: BoE must weigh recession risks

Yael Selfin, chief UK economist at KPMG, says the Bank of England will have to balance interest rate rises with the risk of recession.

We expect supply issues to gradually ease during the course of this year, although headwinds in the form of a potential deterioration in Russian energy supply or further lockdowns in China as a result of its zero Covid policy could worsen the outlook. Combined with the pressures on household budgets, the Monetary Policy Committee will have to weigh the risk of high inflation spilling into pay growth against the risk of a recession.

07:31 AM

Britain at risk of 'mild' recession

Good morning.

The UK could be pushed into a recession as runaway inflation threatens to all but wipe out economic growth.

KPMG has become the latest organisation to sound the alarm, saying there was roughly a 50pc chance of Britain being tipped into a "mild recession".

It warned the UK was particularly vulnerable to a downturn if a cut-off of Russian gas supplies caused a contraction in the eurozone economy, or if aggressive interest rate rises in the US sparked a recession there.

KPMG forecast that the UK economy will slow to 3.2pc this year from 7.1pc in 2021, before almost grinding to a halt at 0.7pc next year.

5 things to start your day

1) World is on ‘tipping point’ of permanently high prices Inflation risks becoming embedded in leading economies and difficult to control, Bank for International Settlements warns

2) French energy giants tell households to ration supplies ahead of looming winter shortage Households asked to ‘immediately’ limit energy consumption to preserve gas reserves

3) Jaguar Land Rover's battle to stop dealers selling in China The car maker has strict rules for its dealers wanting a piece of the highly lucrative market

4) Train operators hit back at RMT assault on “fat cat rail bosses” Rail chiefs say annual profits average a third of what Mick Lynch claimed

5) Thousands of PwC staff to get inflation-matching pay rise PwC boosts pay to help attract staff amid warnings of wage increases fuelling inflation

What happened overnight

Asian markets rallied again this morning, building on last week's advances and following a strong performance on Wall Street as speculation that inflation may have peaked tempered expectations about central bank interest rate hikes.

Hong Kong climbed more than 2pc thanks to a strong performance in Chinese tech firms. Indications that China's crackdown on the sector could be coming to an end added to the upbeat mood in the city.

Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Manila and Wellington were also well up.

Coming up today

Corporate: No scheduled updates

Economics: Durable goods orders, non-defence capital goods orders, pending home sales (US)