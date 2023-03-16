The UK is falling behind in the global race to lower taxes

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt delivers his Budget to the House of Commons

On the eve of the 2008-09 financial crisis, people in the United Kingdom were 23 per cent poorer than those in the United States. Since then, that gap in living standards has widened to 37 per cent. Whereas in 2021 the typical household in the US enjoyed an annual income, after inflation, of £51,500, the typical UK household earned just £34,000. Moreover, despite earning higher wages, the average US household was paying a lower tax rate than the average UK household.

Over the past 15 years the UK economy has fallen behind, the result of which has been lower wages, higher costs, lower tax revenues, and demands for ever higher tax rates to fund public spending. While the Spring Budget includes a few nods to achieving higher growth, such as temporarily allowing businesses to deduct the cost of investments in qualifying equipment, there were numerous missed opportunities.

First and foremost, the Budget was a missed opportunity to incentivise increased business investment in the UK by keeping the statutory corporate income tax rate at 19 per cent instead of raising it to 25 per cent. Raising the rate by a whopping one-third brings the UK corporate tax rate above the average for other advanced economies (24 per cent), and well above the EU average (21 per cent).

By my estimates the corporate tax rate hike will also reduce the size of the UK economy by almost 1 per cent. More importantly, it will ultimately lower average household wages by £2,500. Recent research reveals that workers bear at least half the cost of business taxation, which lowers investment in new plant and equipment and thus lowers labour productivity.

Additionally, because corporate investment and income are highly mobile, the Treasury is unlikely to raise substantial revenue from the hike. I estimate that 70 per cent of the projected revenue gain from the higher corporate tax rate will be offset by reduced revenues through lower growth. Other studies suggest that figure could be as high as 100 per cent.

Second, while the Treasury’s decision to allow businesses to continue to fully deduct the cost of investment in qualifying equipment from their tax bill was welcome, the provision remains temporary rather than permanent, which means it simply pulls investment from the future and does little to change the long-run capital stock and potential output of the UK economy. Second, it was a missed opportunity to extend full expensing to other types of investments.

In particular, businesses in the UK can only deduct 39 per cent of the cost of new investments in buildings – which includes such structures as factories, oil rigs, and mine shafts – and 83 per cent of the cost of new investments in intellectual property. These compare to OECD averages of 51 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively.

Third, the Budget was a missed opportunity to improve labour force participation, which remains a major impediment to UK economic growth, by raising the return to work. The scale of the current tax burden on UK workers is perhaps best illustrated by comparison. Though the top, all-in marginal tax rate in the UK is roughly the same as in the UK, it kicks in at a much lower income level.

Whereas in the US that rate only applies to individuals earning 8.5 times the average wage, in the UK it kicks in at just 3.4 times average earnings. A UK worker earning just over £50,000 faces a tax rate (42 per cent) that a US worker doesn’t face until they’re earning £190,000. Raising the after-tax return on work is essential for getting the labour force participation rate back to pre-pandemic levels.

Fourth, in the midst of the worst energy crisis in the past four decades, the Budget was a missed opportunity to move toward an “all-of-the-above” approach to domestic energy production. Backing nuclear is all well and good, but a diversified portfolio tends to perform best. In the US, the revolution in shale gas production not only resulted in the US recently becoming a net energy exporter, it also lowered U.S. greenhouse gas, CO2, and particulate matter emissions relative to the size of the economy by more than they fell in the EU. Lower domestic energy prices attributable to the shale revolution are saving the average U.S. household $2,500 per year.

Fifth, the Spring Budget was a missed opportunity to tackle perhaps the biggest obstacle to British economic growth and prosperity: the inability to build practically anything, anywhere, near anyone. In economics there is no such thing as a free lunch, but there are occasionally some pretty cheap ones. Sensible permitting reform to facilitate increased investment in residential and commercial real estate is one example.

Sceptics of the effects of pro-growth economic policy can draw inspiration from America’s recent experience. In the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the US lowered its corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 21 per cent, and allowed businesses to fully deduct the cost of new equipment investment for five years. We also reduced various tax giveaways – for example, the deductibility of mortgage interest expenses – and instead ploughed those savings into across-the-board reductions in personal income tax rates.

Though business investment in the US, as in the UK, had been sluggish in the years following the GFC, after the 2017 tax reform investment surged to a level that was almost 10 per cent above its pre-2017 trend on the eve of the pandemic. By 2021, even though the U.S. economy was only slightly larger than the official US budget scorekeeper had predicted in the wake of the 2017 tax changes, corporate tax revenue as a share of the U.S. economy was actually higher than projected, at 1.7 per cent versus 1.4 per cent.

Labour force participation, which had been declining during the eight years since the GFC, rose by almost a full percentage point. Meanwhile, in 2018 and 2019 median household income in the US rose by $5,000 after inflation. This constituted a bigger increase in just two years than in the entire twenty preceding years combined.

Analysis of the macroeconomic effects of tax policy, and recent experience, have moved on from the tired debates of the 1980s. Covering multiple advanced economies, including the United Kingdom, sophisticated econometric studies have found that a one-percentage point decrease in taxes as a proportion of GDP increases economic output by about 1 per cent in the first year and 2.5 per cent over three years. The Budget was a missed opportunity to put those learned lessons into practice.

Dr. Goodspeed is a Kleinheinz Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, Senior Fellow of the Adam Smith Institute, and Chief Economist at Greenmantle LLC. He chaired the White House Council of Economic Advisers, 2020-21.