Net zero: UK is falling behind on race to curb emissions, warns review

A climate protest in London

The UK risks failing on its net zero plans unless it takes a "new approach" to green targets, a review has warned.

The report by a Tory MP says the government needs to be clearer and more consistent with its own climate policies.

Delay on climate action also puts the UK at an economic disadvantage, the report says.

It calls for 25 actions by 2025, including on onshore wind, eco food labelling, and phasing out gas boilers.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore - who wrote the report - was commissioned by former prime minister Liz Truss to review the government's delivery of net zero, to ensure it was "pro-growth and pro-business".

Labour's shadow climate secretary, Ed Miliband, said ministers' lack of "urgency and consistency" was "depriving our country of the economic opportunities climate action offers".

And Green MP Caroline Lucas said the review itself shied away from calling for "truly transformative measures to end our dependence on dirty, dangerous fossil fuels".

The government said the UK was leading the world on tackling climate change and developing green jobs for the future.

Net zero refers to the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere.

The UK has set a legally binding target of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as part of the global effort to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Mr Skidmore is one of the greenest Tory MPs and signed the 2050 emissions target into law in 2019 when he was an energy minister.

He spent months meeting politicians, business leaders and energy experts across the country as part of his evidence-gathering process.

Calling net zero "the growth opportunity of the 21st century", Mr Skidmore says the UK "must move quickly" and decisively to reap the economic benefits of achieving the target.

"We have heard from businesses that economic opportunities are being missed today because of weaknesses in the UK's investment environment - whether that be skills shortages or inconsistent policy commitment," Mr Skidmore writes.

"Moving quickly must include spending money. We know that investing in net zero today will be cheaper than delaying, as well as increasing the economic and climate benefits."

The review - a leaked copy of which was seen by the BBC ahead of its publication on Friday - said a key demand from across the country was "the need for clarity, certainty, consistency, and continuity from government".

On top of setting out long-term goals, it outlines 25 actions the government should take in the next two years. These include:

Legislating to phase out gas boilers by 2033, rather than 2035

"Eco-labelling" more environmentally friendly foods to lower carbon emissions

Scrapping planning rules for solar panels

Providing longer-term funding certainty for major net zero projects, including new nuclear power plants

Implementing plans this year to increase solar and onshore wind generation, including a target of increasing solar generation fivefold by 2035

Ending routine oil and gas flaring by 2025, rather than 2030

In his conclusion, Mr Skidmore said the UK was in a "net-zero race" and delaying decisions risked losing jobs, infrastructure and investments to other countries.

The UK, he said, had "reached a tipping point" where the "risks of 'not zero' are now greater than the associated risks of taking decisive action on net zero now".

"This is why we need a new approach to our net zero strategy," Mr Skidmore writes. "One which identifies stable 10-year missions that can be established across sectors, providing the vision and security for stakeholders and investors."

Sources in the renewable energy sector told the BBC it was vital for the review's recommendations to be "taken forward immediately", adding: "The government needs to take the same kind of agile and empowered approach as was used for developing the coronavirus vaccine."

Lord Stern, who published an influential review of the economics of climate change in 2006, welcomed Mr Skidmore's report.

He said he hoped the prime minister would respond to the review with "the urgency and scale required to prevent this enormous economic opportunity from slipping through our fingers".

"This transition, and the investment and innovation it embodies, are at the core of the UK's growth story for the coming decade."

A government spokesperson said Mr Skidmore's report "recognises the government progress that has been made to date in working towards legally-binding net zero targets.

"The UK is leading the world on tackling climate change while also developing green jobs for the future - in fact we've cut emissions by over 44% since 1990 while growing our economy by 76%, and our policies have supported 68,000 green jobs since late 2020."