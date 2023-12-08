‘The UK fared well with Covid – so why all the hand-wringing?’

'Asking Boris Johnson to explain himself is not a witch hunt,' argues a Telegraph reader

An emotional Boris Johnson was questioned at the Covid Inquiry on his leadership during the pandemic.

Also hotly discussed by readers this week was James Cleverly’s pledge to reduce net migration by 300,000, and Prince Harry’s police protection legal battle.

Read on to explore how readers contributed to the conversation via the comments section and Front Page newsletter.

What are your thoughts on the biggest topics in the news this week? Join the conversation in the comments section

Covid Inquiry: Boris Johnson questioned

Boris Johnson faced a hard line of questioning at the Covid Inquiry that saw him come close to tears as he recalled how after the end of the first lockdown, the virus bounced back.

Whilst some readers blame him for the late lockdown and number of deaths, others argued that he is unfairly being made a scapegoat when other Western nations fared similarly.

Cleverly’s cuts to net migration

The Home Secretary James Cleverly pledged to deliver the biggest ever reduction in net migration to the UK, cutting the annual number of new migrants by 300,000 per year.

Readers criticised the proposed cut as being inconsequential because of the already high migrant numbers and for not making provision for the migrants that enter illegally by boat.

Prince Harry’s police protection legal battle

The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was singled out and treated “less favourably” than others when he was denied the right to automatic police protection in the UK.

Readers were unconvinced whether Prince Harry should receive police protection, reasoning that he is no longer a working member of the Royal family.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.