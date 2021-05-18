UK farmers sound alarm over Australia trade talks

·4 min read
Cows
Cows

UK farmers have sounded the alarm over reports the government plans a trade deal with Australia that would make its food and farming imports cheaper.

The move is being considered as part of a free trade pact with Australia the UK government hopes will be a springboard for similar pacts with other countries.

But UK farming unions have warned of "irreversible damage" from a bad deal.

There is speculation the Cabinet is split over the move, and Labour has accused the government of a "sell-out".

As with many countries, farming imports from Australia face tariffs - or taxes - making lamb and beef, for example, more expensive.

But in a post-Brexit world, the UK government is keen to strike free trade deals and has now indicated that farmers may have to prepare for the lowering of tariffs on agricultural imports.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) would not be drawn directly on reports it is willing to concede to zero tariffs in return for an Australia deal.

Struggle to compete

However, it said a deal would be "an important stepping stone" to joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a sprawling trade group that includes New Zealand, Chile, Japan, Vietnam, as well as Australia.

A deal would "allow UK farmers even greater access to growing consumer markets in Asia", the DIT said, adding that it would not allow importers to undercut the farming industry or food standards.

However, the National Farmers' Union warned that its members will struggle to compete if zero-tariff trade on lamb and beef goes ahead.

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union
NFU head Minette Batters said access to the UK market should not be given away lightly

NFU president Minette Batters said: "We know that if we're to open up the opportunities of new markets overseas for UK farmers, we will have to offer greater access to our own markets in return.

"However, this trade-off needs to be balanced, and we need to make sure concessions to our hugely valuable home market are not given away lightly.

"There is a very real risk that, if we get it wrong, UK farming will suffer irreversible damage rather than flourish in the way we all desire, to the detriment of our environment, our food security and our rural communities."

Rift?

Farmers' concerns are reportedly shared by some members of the Cabinet.

The Financial Times reported that Environment Secretary George Eustice and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove are at loggerheads with International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Brexit minister Lord Frost over granting tariff-free access to Australian, and possibly New Zealand, farmers.

Asked about the rift by the Press Association, Mr Eustice said: "I'm not going to get into discussions that are going on in government about individual trade agreements.

"In any discussion on any part of government policy, and trade agreements are no exception, there's a discussion and there's a consensus.

"At the moment there's a very clear consensus in government that we want to do a trade agreement with countries like Australia, but obviously on the right terms."

However, sources did not deny to the BBC that there were Cabinet divisions over the issue.

Emily Thornberry, Labour's shadow international trade secretary, accused Ms Truss of selling out British farmers.

"It's perfectly normal that the Australian government should try to get the best possible deal for its agricultural mega-corporations," she said.

"But British family farmers have a right to expect that Liz Truss will do the same for them, not sell out their livelihoods for the price of a quick trade deal, and a cheap headline at the G7 summit."

Ms Truss was hoping to secure an Australia deal ahead of the G7 summit in June. She is about to start official trade talks with Canada and Mexico, adding to those under way with India and New Zealand.

Analysis box by Dharshini David, global trade correspondent
Analysis box by Dharshini David, global trade correspondent

Trade deals are about countries trying to secure the best for their businesses and people. When working down the menu of issues, the hardest to digest - typically, agriculture - is normally left to the last.

Australia aims to get tariffs and quotas dropped for all goods, which on the UK government's own estimates could boost imports from that country by 83% - mainly due to beef and lamb.

That's worrying for some farmers - but the government says any liberalisation would take years, and Australia isn't taking full advantage of the tariff free quotas it's got now.

But the key is what it signals for other trade deals and policy. An agreement with Australia will likely be the first one struck by the UK with a nation with which it didn't have an agreement while part of the EU. And Trade Secretary Liz Truss is keen to strike it fast, as a springboard for membership of a wider trans-pacific trading bloc.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis "intends to join" UN climate summit in Glasgow, John Kerry says

    Pope Francis, who is a moral leader on climate change, "intends to join" other world leaders at the next round of UN climate talks in Scotland this November, according to John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change.Driving the news: Kerry met privately with the Pope on Saturday while on a tour through Europe, and told the press he believes Francis "intends to come."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Yes, but: On video documenting the meeting that Kerry tweeted, the former secretary of state can be heard going further and being more definitive about the Pope's intentions (at about 2 minutes and 21 seconds in). On it he can be heard telling members of his staff that Pope Francis will be there on the first day of the talks, "with other heads of state." "We've been hearing that, so it's nice to have confirmation," one of the staff members replies. "It will be amazing, I'm telling you it will have a profound impact," Kerry says. Honored to meet with His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex today in the Vatican to speak about the global challenges caused by the climate crisis and the need for a clear call to action. pic.twitter.com/7lnsIM6NNo— Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) May 15, 2021 Background: The Glasgow meeting is considered crucial for ensuring that the temperature targets set in the Paris Climate Agreement still have a chance of being met, specifically by having countries sign on to much more ambitious emissions cuts through 2030. If Pope Francis does attend, it would be a first for what is known in UN lingo as a Conference of the Parties, or "COP," to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Such meetings typically attract environment ministers, rather than heads of state. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule, such as the summit that resulted in the Paris agreement, but even then, the Pope did not attend. In the past, the Vatican has been represented by other senior officials. Context: The pope has taken a keen interest in climate change, and COP26 is taking place while the world is at a hinge point on the issue, with emissions still rising despite a global pandemic, with countries running out of time to meet the Paris Agreement's temperature targets. Flashback: In 2015, Pope Francis released his encyclical on the subject, Laudato Si, which lays out his views on the relationship between humanity and nature, and his particular concern for how climate change affects the world's poor and vulnerable nations. The bottom line: "I think his Holiness speaks with a moral authority that is quite separate. It's unique and we need all the power we can bring to the table," Kerry told the Vatican News. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • End new oil, gas and coal funding to reach net zero, says IEA

    Investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal supply projects if the world wants to reach net zero emissions by mid-century, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, in the top global watchdog's starkest warning yet to curb fossil fuels. Any abrupt halt to new oil and gas projects by next year still appears unlikely, however, as energy majors' spending plans still tilt heavily towards hydrocarbons, and oil-producing nations such as Norway plan new licensing rounds. The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change aims to cap the rise in temperatures to as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change, which requires net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

  • Charlotte council narrowly keeps changes to single-family zoning in city’s growth plan

    In a contentious meeting about the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the council decided to keep a provision that will allow duplexes and triplexes across Charlotte.

  • Should encryption be curbed to combat child abuse?

    Cyber-security experts, tech firms and lawyers weigh in on the end-to-end encryption debate.

  • Sony Music Breaks From Exclusive China Licensing Agreement to Sign with Both Tencent and NetEase

    Sony Music Entertainment (SME) said Monday that it has signed both a new direct China digital distribution deal with NetEase Cloud Music and a multi-year extension of its existing agreement with Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). Sony’s NetEase deal is the latest to shift power away from TME in China’s streaming industry and make the space […]

  • In pictures: Rising Amazon rivers flood Covid-hit areas in Brazil

    Heavy rains have caused rivers to rise to near record levels, affecting about 410,000 people.

  • Norway's TIX hopes to shine a Eurovision light on neurodiversity

    Growing up, kids mocked his Tourette syndrome by calling him "Tics," but now a Norwegian pop star, one of the 39 acts vying for a place in the final of this year's Eurovision song contest, has taken the cruel taunt and turned into his stage name - TIX. "When you have Tourette's it's not that easy not to stand out because it's such a visible thing," TIX, whose real name is Andreas Haukeland, told Reuters Tuesday. Tourette syndrome is a neurological condition characterised by involuntary movements and tics.

  • Protective pup protects toddler every step of the way

    Tonya Peters filmed her dog Lexi protecting her best friend, Peters grandson 16-month-old Jack Madden.

  • Analysis: Tycoon Slim's business in spotlight after Mexico train collapse

    Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's construction arm Grupo Carso faces scrutiny from accident investigators for the possible role it played in the building of a metro railway line that collapsed this month, killing 26 people. While no officials have blamed Carso or any of the other companies involved in the construction of the line for the accident, the Mexico City attorney general's office said the probe it is leading would encompass everything from design and construction of the metro's Line 12, the materials used, and cost overruns. Inquiries will reach "wherever the investigation led" a spokesman for the attorney general's office told Reuters, when asked if that included the builders.

  • Australia’s oldest man shares his secret to living 111 years – chicken brains

    Dexter Kruger, who was two years old when the Titanic sank, attributes his long, long life to a simple lifestyle and a balanced diet with one unusual indulgence – chicken brains. Mr Kruger, who reached the milestone of 111 years and 124 days old on Monday, is not only Australia’s oldest man but the oldest Australian man on record. He may even be the oldest living man in the world. The Guinness World Records website says there is currently no record holder and they are investigating existing claims after Bob Weighton, from Alton, Hants, died last March just a day after his 112th birthday. He put his longevity down to white meat and German wine. Mr Kruger, who hails from the outback Queensland town of Roma, is a former veterinary surgeon, poet and author who spent his life living a bush lifestyle on his land. He refused to retire from his 5,300-hectare cattle property in the Maranoa region until his mid-90s. He told the ABC that this had helped him keep healthy. “It's because I do things differently… I lived very close to nature and I ate mostly what I grew in the garden or the orchard or the farm,” he said.

  • More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Much-needed COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies. A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the world's COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has led to its stock of 300,000 doses rapidly running out, with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated. Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic but over the past week has reported more than 700 domestic cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in all, triggering panic buying at supermarkets as the government tightened curbs.

  • Nigel Farage lashes out at hoaxers trying to ruin his US tour by booking fake tickets

    People have been booking tickets for the former Ukip leader’s speaking tour with no intention of attending

  • Brexit: Ministers in ‘ferocious row’ over terms of UK-Australia deal as farming industry warns of ‘complete betrayal’

    ‘There is a very real risk that, if we get it wrong, UK farming will suffer irreversible damage,’ warns NFU chief

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Tesla cooperating with Chinese authorities after accident killed police officer

    Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it would work with authorities to investigate a car accident in China that local police said caused the death of a police officer and injured another. A video circulated on China's Twitter-like Weibo and in local state media showed a Tesla Model X next to two police officers lying on the ground after an accident.

  • HBO Max, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and 'Shark Week' are just some of the 100-plus brands included in AT&T and Discovery's massive streaming deal

    The massive media merger will create one of the largest content libraries yet - possibly even bigger than Netflix. Here's what we know is included.

  • ‘We gotta stop Airbnb’: Internet shares horror stories of rising fees, filthy homes and scary hosts

    ‘The problem with #airbnb is that people are terrorists. Their homes are filthy and disgusting,’ says comedian Tim Dillon

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’