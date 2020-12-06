UK farming minister says EU talks will continue until no point doing so

Cabinet meeting in London
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is prepared to keep negotiating with the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal until there is no longer any point doing so, farming minister George Eustice said on Sunday, adding that the country was ready for a no-deal scenario.

"We've actually been doing huge amounts of work on this for a long period of time," he said on Sky News. "We had done a lot of preparation to leave without an agreement last October and we've been preparing ever since for the prospect of potentially having to leave without an agreement at the end of this year. We'll be ready to do so if that is what transpires."

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by David Goodman)

