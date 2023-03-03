UK’s FCA Opens Enforcement Into LME’s Conduct on Nickel

(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s markets watchdog has opened an investigation into the London Metal Exchange over its handling of a controversial short squeeze in the nickel market last year.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it opened an enforcement investigation into some of the LME’s “conduct and systems and controls” in the period leading up to the suspension of trades. The LME canceled about $3.9 billion worth of trades on March 8 when futures spiked 250% in a little over 24 hours.

The LME’s actions effectively served as a bailout of top nickel producer Tsingshan Holding Group Co. and eased the strain on brokers who were facing huge margin calls. But it also caused huge controversy after hedge funds and other traders had highly profitable contracts torn up.

The Bank of England, which separately reviewed the LME’s clearing operation said separately that the clearing unit will need to strengthen its governance arrangements, increase independence in management and governance.

The LME said it will cooperate with the FCA’s investigation.

