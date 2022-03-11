UK FCA Orders Operators to Shut Down Crypto ATMs

Reuters

A Swiss court has rejected an Arab businessman's appeal seeking to block Japanese prosecutors from getting bank account details for their investigation of fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, a verdict released on Friday showed. Ghosn, the architect of the Renault-Nissan auto alliance, has been fighting multiple probes since fleeing to Lebanon from Japan in late 2019, and has said he hopes to clear his name in financial misconduct cases against him. Ghosn was chairman of both Nissan and Mitsubishi and chief executive of Renault when he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on charges of under-reporting his salary and using company funds for personal use.