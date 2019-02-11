UK financial lobby group TheCityUk names HSBC's Tucker as chairman

LONDON (Reuters) - British financial industry lobby group TheCityUk has appointed HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker as chairman of its board, it said on Monday, replacing his Barclays counterpart John McFarlane who will step down on May 31.

TheCityUK in the last two years has been one of the main channels through which financial services firms have lobbied Britain's government to try and get a favorable outcome for the industry from the Brexit negotiations.





