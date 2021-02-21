UK fintechs seek 'cure for Brexit' in Lithuania

  • Rockit -- CEO Sarune Smalakyte Rockit pictured here -- is an office complex for fintech companies settling in the Lithuanian capital
  • Invest Lithuania estimates that fintech employs more than 4,000 people in the country
1 / 2

UK fintechs seek 'cure for Brexit' in Lithuania

Rockit -- CEO Sarune Smalakyte Rockit pictured here -- is an office complex for fintech companies settling in the Lithuanian capital
Vaidotas Beniusis

Thanks in part to Brexit, Lithuania is becoming a fintech hub as a growing number of UK-linked digital financial companies are getting licences there so they can continue to operate in the European Union.

The Baltic eurozone state with a population about a third the size of London is now leading the EU in fintech with over 230 companies, according to the Invest Lithuania government agency.

Some two dozen have links to Britain.

One of the first to come after the 2016 Brexit referendum was London-based Revolut bank.

"Lithuania is currently a hub for our European operations after Brexit," Virgilijus Mirkes, CEO of Revolut Bank in Lithuania, told AFP.

"We opened our Vilnius office in 2017 after considering the fintech-friendly business environment," he said, pointing to a speedy licencing process and good local talent.

Invest Lithuania estimates that the sector employs more than 4,000 people in the country -- an increase of more than 18 percent in the past year.

"During the Brexit transition period, fintech companies began to search for an alternative EU harbour and thus Lithuania has become one of their primary options," said Jekaterina Govina, a senior official in charge of supervision at Lithuania's central bank.

- 'Continue to scale' -

Lithuania says it can process licence applications in as little as three months, more quickly than anyone else in the EU.

The central bank has granted a total of 118 fintech licences allowing companies to operate anywhere in the EU -- far higher than Germany with 77 licences and France with 76, according to a report from Invest Lithuania.

Britain is still first by far with 610 licences.

Lithuania's central bank has also set up a "regulatory sandbox" -- a framework to allow fintech companies to test out innovations.

"That was a lighthouse for companies searching for a cure for Brexit," Govina said.

While the capital Vilnius does not offer the big city attractions of London and getting there is tricky at the moment because of coronavirus restrictions, internet speeds in Lithuania are good and it has a tech-savvy workforce.

Revolut employs some 200 people in the country, including in product development and customer support, and Mirkes said the company would "continue to scale (up) our operations here".

Revolut started its operations in Vilnius in a gleaming glass-fronted office hub called Rockit, which is funded by Swedbank and provides workspace and industry events for some 30 member companies.

"Our hub helps to create a fintech community where foreign companies can easily find local partners," Rockit CEO Sarune Smalakyte told AFP during a recent visit to the space.

- Need for firmer approach -

But the push into fintech also comes with risks.

Sergejus Muravjovas, CEO of Transparency International Lithuania, said "the ambition to become a fintech centre comes with a responsibility to take money laundering prevention to a new level.

"There is a need for a firmer and more data-driven approach from monitoring the institutions involved," he told AFP.

Govina said the authorities were "fully aware" of their responsibilities as a licence in the Baltic state opens the gates to the entire EU market.

Another company that has recently set up in Lithuania is London-based DiPocket Group, which has developed an e-money wallet app.

"Brexit was definitely the trigger event," said DiPocket CEO and co-founder Fedele Di Maggio.

He said he found the central bank "both strict and supportive" and described the local workforce as "generally English-speaking and with reasonable financial expectations".

vab/dt/bmm

Recommended Stories

  • Another mother and son duo were charged for participating in US Capitol insurrection, according to the FBI

    Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Iowa were arrested on Friday by the FBI Omaha Field Office's Des Moines Resident Agency.

  • Iran reacts coolly to U.S. talk offer, demands lifting of sanctions

    Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump left the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

  • These Three Siblings Died Tragically in Texas’ Deep Freeze. It Didn’t Have to Be This Way.

    Courtesy Vanessa Kon At 11 years old, Olivia Nguyen was the oldest of three siblings. She was smart and sassy, and loved making playlists with songs from Coldplay and U2, music written before she was born.Her brother, Edison, 8, was quiet and articulate. He loved the color green and taking photos of anything in his path, especially sunsets.Their youngest sibling, Colette, turned everything into a song. Nicknamed Coco, the 5-year-old was known for donning sparkly pink dresses and shoes.Early Tuesday morning, the children and their grandmother, 75-year-old Loan Le, lost their lives when their Texas home erupted in flames. The fatal blaze may have started from a fireplace—which their mother had lit up to keep them warm amid the state’s power outages and freezing cold temperatures.The Nguyen children and their grandma Loan are among more than 30 people in the Lonestar State who died this week amid the extreme weather crisis that nearly decimated the state’s power grid.Before the fire, the family was without power for eight hours and huddled together in their two-story house in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston. It’s unclear how the blaze spread; the bedrooms are upstairs and the fireplace is downstairs.Vanessa Kon, the children’s aunt, said the family is awaiting answers on what started the house fire. While they’re focused on mourning the kids, they also have questions for state officials who were woefully unprepared for the unprecedented disaster, which left millions of residents without heat, electricity, or water.“We don’t know what happened,” Kon told The Daily Beast. “We don’t know why the lights went out like that. The city should have been prepared for it. Why was the power off? If the power wasn’t off, this wouldn’t have happened.”According to Fox 26 in Houston, authorities were called to the Nguyen residence around 2 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames when they arrived. One fire official said a first responder had to restrain the children’s mother, Jackie, from rushing back inside the home.The children’s father, Nathan Nguyen, is separated from Jackie and lives in another home in Sugar Land.Kon and her siblings were comforting Nathan at his house throughout the week and on Saturday. The home, once so dedicated to Olivia, Edison, and Colette, now seemed empty.The walls are covered in paintings he made with the children. One room has a collection of different paints and canvases so they could make art together. The refrigerator has three tubs of butter because they all loved baking cookies. In Colette’s bedroom, a mermaid costume rested on the bed, along with a pair of dolls.Kon said Nathan bought matching shoes for himself and his little ones, and he enjoyed wearing matching swim trunks with Edison.“Everything is about the kids,” Kon said of Nguyen, 41, who is a beloved family physician in a small-town nearby called Wharton. “It’s so devastating.”Kon said Nguyen is in the process of divorcing Jackie but had custody of the kids every weekend or sometimes more, especially in the summer. He last saw them about a week before they died and was planning on picking them up on Friday.But on Tuesday morning, Jackie’s brother called with soul-crushing news: There was a fire and all three of his babies didn’t make it. Jackie and a female friend who was staying over had escaped the inferno with minor burns.“My brother was like, ‘What is this? A joke?’ He didn’t believe it,” Kon said.“It’s just so sad,” she added. “He only had three [kids]. All three are gone.”“I really want someone to take this pain away from him, you know. It’s just unbearable for him. It’s so surreal. I can’t believe it’s happening,” Kon told The Daily Beast.Kon said Nathan is a shining example of a father. She’s never seen him yell or raise his voice; he’s incredibly patient. Last week, he stopped by three different restaurants so all the kids got what they wanted for lunch. “He’s that dad,” Kon said. “He would always plan stuff with them. Always do something. It’s not like they’re sitting at home, doing nothing. He takes vacation with each of his kids separately.”Now Nathan is planning for a funeral—and the weeks and months that come next.He hopes to set up a tuition assistance fund for St. Laurence Catholic School, where his kids attended elementary school and a place that they loved.Kon organized a GoFundMe page to help plant the seeds of the school foundation.Meanwhile, Jackie’s classmates at Rice University’s business school created another GoFundMe page to support her and future charity in the children’s names.In a message from Jackie that was posted on the page, the grieving mom said she wanted to create a foundation with themes that would “reflect the kids’ as individuals,” including: performance visual arts, autism awareness, and reading and literacy.“At the end of the day, we want this all to mean something, and that your kind intentions are also honored in a meaningful and lasting way,” she said. “Our hearts are broken right now. However, your acts of kindness have given us some comfort to pull us through.”Both Jackie and Loan were dedicated to the children.Loan loved being close to her grandkids and was actively involved in their lives. She could be found in numerous Facebook photos with Jackie and the children—including proudly posing with them at St. Laurence Catholic School for Grandparents' Day. She was also often pictured with her son, David Pham, and his kids.In October, Loan shared pictures of herself and the two sets of grandkids on social media. Edison and Olivia held a pillow with the word “family.”https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=2513820698910859&set=a.1378592475767026Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A GOP state lawmaker who fled Texas on a private jet said he did so for his family after his house flooded and the power went out

    Local politicians compared State Rep. Gary Gates to Sen. Ted Cruz. who also left Texas as millions lost power as a result of severe winter weather.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis faces backlash from Florida Democrats after he says flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Rush Limbaugh

    "The guy was an absolute legend," DeSantis said of the late, controversial conservative radio host. "He was a friend of mine and just a great person."

  • Entire California school board out after disparaging parents on accidental Zoom broadcast

    Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District board of trustees used profanity to refer to parents.

  • Ron Kim, a New York Democrat who's called out Cuomo's nursing home coverup for months, says it's time for the governor to face the music

    The progressive Democrat talked with Insider about fighting for the truth about New York's nursing home deaths, and facing Cuomo's wrath.

  • Parents at Ted Cruz’s daughter’s exclusive Texas school demand they quarantine as family is pictured maskless on beach

    Senator accused of displaying ‘hypocritical behaviour’

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend didn't know she was a tennis star before they met and revealed he felt 'really out of place' at the 2019 US Open

    Rapper Cordae told GQ he could only name tennis players like Venus and Serena Williams before meeting his current girlfriend, Naomi Osaka.

  • Another GOP Rep Fled Texas—Via Private Jet—at Height of Deep Freeze Crisis

    KPRC 2Texas state lawmaker Gary Gates lost power at his Fort Bend County home on Tuesday evening, and on Wednesday morning he hopped on his private jet to the magical land of Orlando, Florida.His ill-timed escape came on the same day Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his family flew to Cancun, just as the extreme winter storm was unfolding into a once-in-a-generation crisis in Texas. Millions were left without power or running water as temperatures dipped below freezing, killing at least 30 people.Gates, a Republican, said he made the decision after his pipes burst, 30 percent of his home flooded and he began to see mold.“My wife is still recovering from an illness she has been battling for two weeks, and the room of my adult daughter, who is mentally handicapped and still lives with us, flooded,” Gates said.Ted Cruz Went to Cancun. This Rapper Gave Out Free Water to Houston.Gates told local TV station KPRC 2 Houston in an interview that he needed to get to a place where he would have “dependable power, dependable internet and dependable phone service” in order to continue his professional duties.He couldn’t go stay with his other daughter, he said, who had also lost power. Apparently Florida was the next best solution.But adding confusion to an already baffling decision, a reporter from the Fort Bend Star tweeted that Gates’ chief of staff told him Gates flew to Orlando for a business meeting.I spoke to @GatesforTexas chief of staff today. Gates, owner of Gatesco Inc, a property manager of several apartment buildings in Houston, was on a business trip and meeting with a “major vendor” in Orlando and is returning tomorrow. https://t.co/OzhgrIIbGj— Stefan Modrich (@StefanJModrich) February 18, 2021 The lawmaker said he did attend a meeting with a vendor for his property management business while in Florida, but denied that it was pre-planned. He also said the Fort Bend Star’s source was not his actual chief of staff.“So many of the constituents were in the same predicament and they did not have the chance to take a flight and leave town,” Cynthia Ginyard, chairwoman of the Fort Bend County Democrats, told KPRC 2.“No, you can’t raise the temperature. No, you can’t bring back the water. But you can be there,” she said.Constituents were also enraged when they found out about their representative’s flight.“It really would have been nice to have a state representative helping on the ground, working at a warming center, packing food, etc. rather than immediately (flying) off on a private plane when the going got tough,” Brian Walz a constituent of Gates’ told The Houston Chronicle. “My neighbors didn’t get to do that when her pipe burst.”“I guess Gates took Senator Cruz’s lead,” the Chronicle reported that one person wrote on Facebook.The lawmaker returned home on Friday.‘Man-Made Disaster’: Texas Death Toll Keeps Growing From Brutal Cold Snap Cruz and Gates aren’t the only Republican leaders coming under fire during the winter storm.Democrats went nuclear on Friday, accusing Republican state leaders of leaving Texas vulnerable to a disaster by years of neglect and corporate fealty.“Republicans... have walked out on the state of Texas either through their incompetence or literally, like Ted Cruz flying to the beaches of Mexico when everybody here is freezing without power and without water,” Rep. Julián Castro (D-TX), the former mayor of San Antonio, told MSNBC.Republicans in Texas adopted a market-driven approach to utilities, resulting in a uniquely isolated power grid that is unconnected to other state grids and not beholden to federal regulations. GOP state lawmakers have previously opposed mandatory winterizing of grids.Conservative governor Greg Abbott also hand-picked appointees to the Public Utility Commission, which regulates the state’s energy grid manager, the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Those appointees promptly ditched a multi-year contract with a non-profit watchdog that independently monitored the commission’s work and helped enforce state protocols, like weatherization guidelines, The Houston Chronicle reported.Abbott walked back his initial accusation that the crisis was sparked by a breakdown in renewal energy sources but he has continued to blamed ERCOT for the crisis.Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) said Republicans like Abbott were “almost cartoonishly blaming the Green New Deal”—referring to proposed climate legislation that is not yet law.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • United Airlines says it's investigating the leak of Ted Cruz's Cancun flight information

    Cruz has drawn sharp backlash for flying to Cancun with his family as a devastating winter storm ravaged Texas.

  • Hillary Clinton mocks Ted Cruz after he reportedly left his pet dog, Snowflake, behind amid Texas' storm

    A viral picture taken by Houston-based journalist, Michael Hardy, showed Ted Cruz's dog looking out from the family's "dark" and "uninhabited" home.

  • Osaka juggernaut rolls on to second Australian Open crown

    Naomi Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game. Osaka's one-sided win over the 22nd-seeded American in the final at Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese juggernaut her fourth major crown, with her career still budding at the age of 23. "My reaction is that that's very amazing company," Osaka told reporters, sitting next to the winner's Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.

  • Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets

    Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, will not play, according to Warriors.

  • Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

    Argument broke out when suspect had loaded weapon in store, police say

  • Family devastated by loss, comforted to bring home remains of missing father Cory Dale Moore

    Cory Dale Moore, 32, had been missing since September 3, 2020.

  • Democrats are planning at least another $2 trillion in stimulus spending, shrugging off growing debt

    Senate Republicans are likely to press for targeted spending, which could spark a clash in Congress over the price tag of another stimulus package.

  • Tesla's bitcoin investment reportedly made more profit this year than car sales in the whole of 2020

    EV-company Tesla's infamous $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase will have made more returns than the company's car sales revenue in 2020, The Times of London reported.

  • Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets

    Curry, who grew up in Charlotte, will not play, according to Warriors.

  • From presidential contender with an Emmy and a book deal to disgrace: The rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo

    An Emmy, a best-selling book and potential presidential nomination: Andrew Cuomo was basking in a media-driven political paradise as the coronavirus ravaged New York. But less than a year later the governor has fallen from a tremendous height. While Mr Cuomo filled a vacuum left by Donald Trump’s fumbling, New York state was underreporting Covid-19 deaths in care homes. Almost half of deaths in these facilities were missing from public tolls until the end of January. The official count increased from 8,500 to more than 15,000, or a third of the entire state’s deaths. Mr Cuomo is facing intense scrutiny: Just how much did he know about the crisis unfolding in nursing homes last year?