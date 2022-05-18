UK floats war crimes tribunal for Russian leaders and soldiers

Liz Truss

Russia's war against Ukraine – the main events of May 18

“We are very clear that Putin and all of those who’ve been behind the appalling war crimes that are being committed in Ukraine need to be held to account, and we’re working very closely with the International Criminal Court,” she said.

Read also: British Defense Secretary Wallace equates Putin's fascism, tyranny to Nazism

According to her, the United Kingdom has sent representatives to Ukraine to help collect evidence, from witness statements to video.

Read also: Bucha resident shares story of how her town lived and died under Russian occupation

“I’ve talked to the Ukrainian government about this idea of the tribunal,” she explained.

“We are open to the idea of a tribunal, we are currently considering it, but what we want is the most effective way of prosecuting those people who have committed these appalling war crimes including rape, sexual violence, the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.”