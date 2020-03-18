UK focusing on two coronavirus tests, one for antibodies

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain is focusing on two types of test to fight the coronavirus, the country's chief scientific adviser said, one which tests for the virus, and the second which looks to see whether a person has antibodies against coronavirus.

Adviser Patrick Vallance said the second type was a "gamechanger".

"That's progressing very fast," he said of the antibody test, adding that the government was looking at ways of "getting a much more widespread version of that out". (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)