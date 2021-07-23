Covid: Food workers given exemption from isolation rules

·5 min read
Food industry worker
Food industry worker

Supermarket depot workers and food manufacturers will be exempt from quarantine rules as the government tries to prevent food supply problems.

The move comes after the rising number of retail workers being forced to self-isolate began to affect the availability of some products.

The government said workers, regardless of vaccination status, could do daily Covid testing instead of isolating.

Up to 10,000 workers are expected to qualify for the scheme.

The new daily contact testing measures are beginning at 15 supermarket depots, followed by 150 depots next week, but they will not apply to supermarket store staff.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC Breakfast that shop staff had been excluded from the scheme because their inclusion would have been a "really significant undertaking".

"You're talking then thousands of different shops and many more people and we still want to maintain the test, trace and isolate system."

However, he added that the government would keep the policy "under review, but we think this is a sensible first step".

"We're never going to take risks with our food supply chain," he added.

The government's move comes as supermarkets said the supply of some products was being affected by the "pingdemic" keeping staff away from work.

A record 618,903 people were told to self-isolate by the NHS Covid app between 8 and 15 July.in England and Wales.

Chart showing app alerts rising rapidly
Chart showing app alerts rising rapidly

While some retailers said they may have to close stores, they played down fears of food shortages, saying the problems were not widespread.

It will mean workers who are alerted by the app or contacted by NHS Test and Trace will be able to continue working if they test negative, whether or not they are vaccinated.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said "disruption is limited at the moment", but it was vital that the government rolled out the scheme as fast as possible and was prepared to take further action if necessary.

Separately, the government outlined plans to allow other key industries in England to deploy daily Covid testing instead of self-isolation for a limited number of essential workers. In this case, the scheme will only apply to workers who are fully vaccinated.

This scheme covers sectors including transport, emergency services, border control, energy, digital infrastructure, waste, the water industry, essential defence outputs and local government.

The policy applies only to workers named on a list kept updated by officials - it is not a blanket exemption for all employees in a sector.

'Shoppers should feel reassured'

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor
Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

This intervention should alleviate genuine concerns in the food industry about supplies. Hundreds of designated sites - supermarket depots and food manufacturers - will be able to administer the tests that will enable workers to skip the need for self-isolation.

This will be the case whatever the vaccination status of the worker. It is not sector-wide and will not, for example, apply to actual supermarket stores.

But it should be enough to stop some of the sporadic shortages become a systemic issue. Shoppers should feel reassured.

More generally, the help in other sectors is limited.

The government clarified that the scheme announced earlier this week to allow named double-vaccinated workers approved by letter to avoid isolation would apply to 16 sectors, from energy to waste to medicine and essential transport.

The bar is high. The government is trying to keep the Test and Trace system intact as a second line of defence against the pandemic. It is as tricky a balancing act as it has always been.

Hannah Essex, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said that while the announcement would be a relief to some businesses, "it will leave many more still facing critical staff shortages and lost revenue as the number of people being asked to isolate remains high".

CBI director general Tony Danker agreed, warning: "The current approach to self-isolation is closing down the economy, rather than opening it up."

Businesses have already exhausted contingency plans to get in extra staff and are "at risk of grinding to a halt in the next few weeks", he added.

Phil Langslow, trading director at Cheshire-based County Milk Products, which provides dairy products to the likes of Nestle and Kellogg's, said the government move was "a step in the right direction".

"People having to isolate meant that a number of our suppliers, the service providers that are doing the transport for us, have just said they cannot cope. Roughly half of the deliveries that we would expect to be done are not being done routinely and we're having to scramble to actually get product to its destination on time.

"If you think of the food chain as just that - as a chain, and like any chain, you're only as good as the weakest link - if you cannot get your goods to the market, then you've got a problem," he told the BBC's Today programme.

Scotland has also launched a system of exemptions from self-isolation, covering workers in sectors such as health and social care.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said daily testing of food industry staff would "minimise the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk".

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - Blue
Footer - Blue
Footer - Blue
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Driver dies in fiery crash after losing control in south Kansas City roundabout

    The car was seen speeding off of an exit ramp and running a red light before the crash, police said.

  • Mike Tomlin on T.J. Watt contract extension: ‘The process will run its course’

    One of the biggest storylines of the Steelers offseason has been the status of Pro Bowl edge rusher T.J. Watt's contract extension.

  • Now in a better place, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge Paige VanZant loss at BKFC 19

    With injuries and domestic violence behind her, Rachael Ostovich eager to avenge loss to Paige VanZant at BKFC 19.

  • Cory Sandhagen: 'Sometimes, every once in a while, you need a kick in the ass'

    If anyone has proven he knows how to deal with tough times, it’s Sandhagen.

  • Julianne Hough Celebrates Turning 33 With An Ab-Baring Spin In A Sunflower Field

    "Here comes the sun ☀️🙏🏽💛🌻"

  • These Kids’ Foods Hitting Supermarkets Have Us Psyched for Back to School

    Budget-friendly and freezer-ready, these one-stop snacks will keep the hangries at bay.

  • ‘The Green Knight’ Pulled From U.K. Theatrical Release Slot

    David Lowery’s “The Green Knight,” starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton, has been pulled from its scheduled Aug. 6 theatrical release in the U.K. at the last minute. The A24 and Bron Studios film by writer-director David Lowery (“A Ghost Story”) was due to be released by Entertainment Film Distributors. The decision was […]

  • UK 'pingdemic' prompts warnings of supermarket shortages

    British supermarkets and suppliers warned Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos after the government controversially eased all restrictions earlier this week.

  • Disney volunteers distribute free food at Yankee Stadium

    On Thursday, volunteers from the Walt Disney company passed out canned goods and fresh produce outside of the stadium.

  • 'Virgin River' Fans Really Want to Know If Paige is Returning to 'Virgin River'

    Here's what we know ...

  • UK to launch daily COVID tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'

    Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been 'pinged' by the COVID-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government said on Thursday. Supermarkets have said some products are in short supply and petrol stations have been forced to close after the official health app told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate following contact with someone with the virus. British newspapers carried front-page pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets and declared a "pingdemic".

  • EU will not renegotiate Brexit's Northern Ireland deal - Sefcovic

    The European Commission will seek "creative solutions" to difficulties in trade between Britain and Northern Ireland caused by Brexit, but will not renegotiate the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland, Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said. Britain on Wednesday demanded a new deal from the European Union to govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, saying it already had cause to step away from parts of the deal that it struck with Brussels only last year.

  • Olympics-Winning trust will be harder than winning medals for USA Gymnastics

    The most closely watched members of the United States Olympic gymnastics team in Tokyo will not be superstar Simone Biles or her fellow athletes, but the doctors and therapists hired to treat them as the sport works to put years of scandal behind it. Following the 2016 Rio Games, USA Gymnastics was rocked by revelations of systemic abuse of athletes that triggered mass resignations, lawsuits, investigations and bankruptcy filings. It also forced the introduction of long overdue health and safety protocols that forbid medical personnel, coaches, judges and other event staff from having one-on-one time with an athlete, and that will be visible in Tokyo.

  • Muslim Olympians celebrate Eid far from home in Tokyo

    Muslim athletes in Tokyo for the Olympics marked a pared-down Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, thousands of miles from their loved ones with shared prayers and cheery online messages. One of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar, Eid al-Adha is typically celebrated with families coming together in fine clothes to partake of large feasts, slaughtering livestock for the occasion and giving presents to children. The Tokyo Olympics are being held under tight coronavirus restrictions with athletes, officials and journalists from around the globe all but cut off from the rest of the city and subject to mask-wearing and social distancing.

  • Rep. Hank Johnson among 10 demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

    Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., was among 10 demonstrators arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday in an orchestrated act of civil disobedience outside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. Johnson and voting rights advocates participating in Black Voters Matter Fund's "Brothers Day of Action," a protest led by Black men to advocate for voting rights, called on Congress to end the filibuster and pass the For the People Act.

  • UK Covid cases drop almost 10,000 in a week

    Britain recorded nearly 10,000 fewer Covid cases on Thursday when compared to the same day last week, new figures show, raising hopes that the epidemic may be slowing. Although the seven-day case rate continues to rise, increasing 24 per cent overall in a week, numbers have been below 50,000 for several days. The fall in cases comes despite several mass events, including 60,000 football fans gathering for the European Championship final at Wembley, and tens of thousands at Wimbledon. Hospital ad

  • FDA Announces Recall On Muffins Sold at Walmart, Costco for Possible Listeria Contamination

    The muffins were sold nationwide under various store brands, as well as brands including Uncle Wally's and The Worthy Crumb

  • The 19 Most Healing Breakup Songs to Help You Move On

    From Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" to Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable."

  • Minnesota Attorney General Who Won Chauvin Conviction 'Appalled' by 2013 Police Shooting

    The prosecutors who won a conviction for the murder of George Floyd say they are focused anew on the case of a young Black man killed by Minneapolis police in 2013. Terrance Franklin was 22 when he was shot 10 times–five times in the head–by SWAT officers in a confrontation that Franklin’s family called an execution. In June, TIME detailed evidence that had moved the Minneapolis city council in 2020 to settle the family’s wrongful-death lawsuit, including a bystander recording that allegedly captured an officer shouting, “Come out, little n—-r, don’t go putting those hands up now!” shortly before Franklin was shot.

  • Mike Lynch: UK extradition treaty doesn't rely on any facts

    Autonomy's founder, Mike Lynch, says he will fight the US authorities' bid to try him for fraud.