U.S. and U.K. blame Iran for drone strike on oil tanker

Barak Ravid
·2 min read
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the United States and United Kingdom, respectively, now believe Iran was likely responsible for last week's drone strike on an oil tanker in the Arabian sea.

Why it matters: The United States and Britain now join Israel in accusing Tehran of being behind the July 29 attack off the coast of Oman. Iran has denied involvement.

Driving the news: The merchant tanker, “Mercer Street,” was hit twice. The first attack didn’t cause any damages but the second strike hit the rooms of the crew.

  • Two people were killed, one Romanian national and one British national.

  • "Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs, a lethal capability it is increasingly employing throughout the region," Blinken said on Sunday.

Between the lines: The ship was owned by a Japanese company but was managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime. Israeli officials have alleged this was the reason the tanker became a target.

  • Israel and Iran have traded attacks at sea over the last 18 months. Israel attacked numerous Iranian vessels, which were transferring oil and allegedly weapons to Syria. In recent months, Iran has begun to retaliate by allegedly attacking ships owned by Israeli businessmen.

What they are saying: On Sunday morning, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry denied Iran had any connection to the attack.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that he "unequivocally" believes "Iran was the one that attacked the ship,” per Bloomberg.

  • “We expect the international community to clarify to the Iranian regime that it made a terrible mistake. We have our ways of getting the message to Iran," he added.

  • Raab's statement said the UK believes the attack was “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran.”

  • “Iran must end such attacks, and vessels must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law,” Raab said.

What’s next: Raab said the UK is working with its partners “on a concerted response.” Israeli and British diplomats told Axios that the next step will be to attempt to convene a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.

    They were unmoved by the urgings of President Joe Biden to get vaccinated. They've spurned calls from the nation's leading doctors, as well as from sports heroes and movie stars. But one thing is finally grabbing the attention of millions of unvaccinated Americans - the invasion of the hyper-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. "My friend works at the hospital, and she told me there's 18-year-olds on ventilators. That scared me," said Tyler Sprenkle, a recent high school graduate in Good