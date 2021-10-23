UK foreign minister to discuss security, defence ties with India

Britain's Foreign Secretary Truss meets Baltic state counterparts, in Kent
(Reuters) - British Foreign Minister Liz Truss is making stronger security and defence partnerships with India while on her visit to the country, the government said in a statement early on Saturday.

Truss will discuss developing security and defence tech and strengthening defence-related trade with India, according to the statement from the British government.

"Closer defence and security partnerships between the UK and India underpin deeper economic ties and make both countries, as well as the wider region, safer," Truss said in the statement.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

