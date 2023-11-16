New UK Foreign Secretary Cameron makes first visit abroad to Kyiv

David Cameron, the new UK Foreign Secretary, has made his first working visit abroad in his new post to Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, made his first working visit to Ukraine."

We had a good meeting focused on weapons for the frontline, strengthening air defense, and protecting our people and critical infrastructure.



I am grateful to the UK for its support!



Details: Zelenskyy said he had discussed weapons for the front, strengthening air defence and "protecting our people and critical infrastructure" with the new UK Foreign Secretary.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy stressed that the world is not currently focused on the situation in Ukraine, and "dividing the focus does not help". He thanked the UK for "always supporting Ukraine".

Quote from Cameron:"I wanted this to be my first visit. Personally, I admire the strength and determination of the Ukrainian people. What I want to say by being here is we will continue to give you the moral support, the diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all the military support that you need, not just this year, and next year, but however long it takes," David Cameron said.

Details: He added that he had "some disagreements" with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but Johnson’s support for Ukraine was "the finest thing".

Cameron assured Zelenskyy that the UK will work to maintain its focus on Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s Office separately reported that the security situation in the Black Sea and the further work of the alternative grain corridor were brought up at the meeting.

Cameron and Zelenskyy coordinated their positions on the implementation of joint multilateral and bilateral initiatives, in particular in the context of promoting the Ukrainian Peace Formula and developing security guarantees in the development of the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine adopted by G7 at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Particular attention was paid to Euro-Atlantic integration and the UK's support for Ukraine's progress towards NATO membership.

Background:

On Monday, London announced changes in the UK government. In particular, former UK PM David Cameron became Foreign Secretary, and his predecessor in this position, James Cleverly, moved to the Home Office to replace Suella Braverman, who has been known for her controversial statements in recent years.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined his European counterparts in congratulating former UK Prime Minister David Cameron on his appointment as the Foreign Secretary.

