UK Foreign Secretary Cameron urges world ‘not to appease Putin’

It feels like the 1930s all over again, but with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin playing the role of Hitler, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in an interview with Politico at the World Economic Forum in Davos Jan. 18.

The war in Ukraine remains Cameron’s “absolute number one priority” and is a “challenge for our generation,” he told POLITICO’s Power Play podcast.

“This is like being a foreign minister or a leader in Europe in the 1930s, we have got to not appease Putin,” Cameron said, adding that the world’s only option is to demonstrate throughout 2024 that Putin is not winning.

“We have got to stand up to the evil that his invasion represents.”

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that more defeats await Russia in 2024, noting that Hitler, like Putin, also “pretended to be very strong,” but was ultimately defeated.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the Davos meeting, claimed on Jan. 15 that discussions of peace negotiations without Russia’s participation were supposedly “devoid of prospects for achieving results.”



