New UK foreign secretary mentions Ukraine in his first statement

Newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has issued a statement listing the challenges his country is facing.

Source: Cameron on Twitter (X)

Details: Among these challenges, the UK Foreign Secretary singled out the war being waged by Russia against Ukraine.

Quote: "We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard."

Details: Cameron hopes that his political experience will help him cope with these challenges.

"Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security," he added.

Background:

It was reported earlier that former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the new Foreign Secretary.

James Cleverly, Cameron's predecessor as Foreign Secretary, will head the Home Office, replacing Suella Braverman, who has recently made controversial statements.

Cameron has been absent from the political arena for more than seven years since he resigned as Prime Minister in July 2016 following the Brexit referendum.

Ben Wallace resigned as UK Defence Secretary on 31 August and was replaced by Grant Shapps.

