  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UK gas stations are running dry due to panic-buying and a supply-chain crisis. Boris Johnson may deploy the military to drive extra supplies.

Mia Jankowicz
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A row of gas pumps with yellow signs on that read: &quot;Sorry out of use&quot; at a UK gas station, during a fuel crisis.
'Sorry Out Of Use' signs seen at an empty Texaco gas station in central London, September 26 2021. Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • Panic-buying has caused gas stations across the UK to run dry amid a supply crisis.

  • A shortage of truck drivers to deliver fuel has sparked the shortage at the pumps.

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering sending in the army to help deliver gas.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Thousands of UK gas stations ran dry over the weekend amid an acute shortage of truck drivers, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson considering sending in the military to help deliveries.

Lines of cars built up outside gas stations nationwide on Sunday as Brexit-related supply chain issues hit hard, Reuters reported.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), which includes around 5,500 of the country's 8,000 gas stations, said that as many as two thirds of its stations are "partly dry and running out soon," the BBC reported.

At at least one station, in north London, drivers ended up fighting one another over access to fuel.

Reports of a crisis in the supply chain - caused mainly by a shortage of drivers - sparked a flurry of panic-buying. Fuel companies and industry bodies including Esso and ExxonMobil insisted in a joint statement that there was no overall shortage of gas.

The statement, published by the government Sunday, said that "the issues that have arisen are due to temporary spikes in customer demand, not a national shortage of fuel."

Boris Johnson was due set to attend emergency meetings Monday to consider "Operation Escalin," which would mobilize hundreds of soldiers to drive a fleet of 80 fuel tankers, The Guardian reported.

But that move alone wouldn't solve the crisis, the PRA warned the prime minister Monday, according to the Independent.

Johnson has also ordered a pause in the industry's competition law, allowing companies to share information about supply levels, the BBC reported.

The supply of drivers has been choked by post-Brexit changes to visa rules, causing an exodus of European drivers from the country, the BBC reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a backlog in tests for new lorry drivers to get their licences.

The snarl in the gas supply follows widespread shortages of other goods caused by the driver shortage, with supermarket shelves frequently under-stocked.

The situation has been compared to the UK's "Winter of Discontent," a period over the winter of 1978-1979 when nationwide strikes caused major shortages in goods and fuel.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi may delay vote on Senate bipartisan infrastructure bill

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., may not bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor Monday as she previously committed to, she said Sunday. "I'm never bringing to the floor a bill that doesn't have the votes," Pelosi told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "You cannot choose the date," Pelosi said.

  • Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5 trillion may take a while

    President Joe Biden says that talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a "stalemate" in Congress as he made the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation's tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments.

  • UK mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortage at pumps

    Lines of cars formed at some British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease supply disruption triggered by a shortage of truck drivers. Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, said training had been taking place “in the background” for military personnel to drive tankers, though the government has not announced whether troops will be deployed.

  • Germany's center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in national election

    Germany's center-left Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel's bloc in national election

  • Pandemic relief brought economic security to millions. Some lawmakers see lasting lessons.

    Key aspects of the economy are doing better than before the pandemic, which supporters say shows how government spending can help.

  • Futures Under Pressure as Wild Week Winds Down

    Before the bell, futures are under pressure after they rebounded further yesterday.

  • Fuel 'panic-buying' in UK could see army to rescue

    Britain experienced further 'panic-buying' of motor fuel Monday as a shortage of lorry drivers on Covid and Brexit fallout could reportedly prompt the government to use the army to make deliveries.

  • Did the Lakers achieve Rob Pelinka’s three priorities for this offseason?

    Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka wanted to achieve three things this offseason. Did he do it?

  • Overwhelming Number of Homebuyers Willing To Rent Indoor and Outdoor Spaces as Side Hustle — Are You?

    In the age of the side hustle, it's not surprising that more Americans are looking for new ways to bring in extra income. For homeowners, that means renting out space to others -- and many are doing...

  • Fugees Kick Off Reunion Tour at Global Citizen Live as Group Performs Together for First Time in 15 Years

    "Respect the miracle of this union," Lauryn Hill said as she, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel took the stage in New York City for Global Citizen Live, kicking off the Fugees' international tour

  • Why 'Ted Lasso' Emmy boom may not let Apple TV+ catch up with Netflix, Disney

    Apple TV+ had a strong performance at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards — but will that momentum carry the platform to streaming success?

  • Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this winter after migrants were left stranded and freezing on the Belarusian-Polish border. Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation but has long sought closer integration with Western militaries in the hope of one day joining the alliance, a move opposed by Belarus' main ally, Russia.

  • Polling Shows Premier Vote Set for Runoff: Japan Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Voting to elect the leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is almost certain to go to a second round, with no candidate expected to reach the initial majority needed to avoid a runoff, national broadcaster NHK said.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of t

  • The average Indian has to work 724 hours to afford an Apple iPhone 13

    The new iPhone is more expensive for Indians than for almost anyone else in the world. The average Indian will have to work 724 hours—around 90 days—to afford the iPhone 13, according to an analysis by British price comparison-based financial services provider MoneySuperMarket. For the highest end model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple fans in India will have to put in the most work in the world—over 1,100 hours on average.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit out at 'ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies'

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit out at “ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies” for not sharing the recipes for their coronavirus vaccines on Saturday night in a highly political speech at a music concert in New York.

  • China Restricts Abortions to Force Women Into Having More Babies

    ReutersIn an attempt to reverse decades of tight controls over the size and demographics of Chinese families, the country’s State Council has now made it difficult to terminate pregnancies for non-medical reasons. Monday, the Chinese State Council issued new guidelines governing non-medical abortions to try to slow down an increase in procedures to terminate pregnancies—effectively forcing women to keep unwanted pregnancies except under certain circumstances.Between 2014 and 2018, Chinese doctor

  • UK panic buying, up to 90% of fuel pumps dry

    A warning not to panic buy seems to have fallen on deaf ears in the UK. As up to 90% of fuel stations ran dry across major English cities on Monday (September 27).The rush to fill up deepened a supply chain crisis triggered by a shortage of truckers.Retailers are now warning the issue could batter the world's fifth-largest economy.A dire post-Brexit shortage of truck drivers has sown chaos through supply chains for everything from food to fuel.And has left consumers fearing price rises in the run up to Christmas.The petrol shortage came just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government spent millions of pounds to avert a food shortage.That was due to a spike in prices for natural gas and its byproduct, carbon dioxide.Reacting to the fuel shortage, the government suspended competition laws to allow firms to work together.On Sunday it also announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers.But business leaders have warned the plan is a short-term fix and will not solve an acute labour shortage.

  • Ninth tornado confirmed in Ontario after powerful September 7th storms

    Ontario has had 33 confirmed tornadoes so far in 2021, almost three times the historical average.

  • Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down

    Speed has always been paramount for supercar makers, and now they're in the race of their lives to go electric before climate policy cuts their combustion engines. That's why the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz are turning to startups such as Oxford-based electric motor company YASA for expertise and technology to solve the unique challenges of electrifying the highest-performance vehicles. Batteries are immensely heavy and electric motors overheat if driven too hard - big problems for a niche industry that charges hundreds of thousands of dollars for lightweight cars capable of screaming round 10 laps of a track at full throttle.

  • Tense decision-making as CDC joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster shot for 65 & up, people at high risk and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19

    The FDA and CDC are recommending use of a third shot, or "booster dose" for certain groups of people in the U.S. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty ImagesFollowing the recommendations of its vaccine advisory committee, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations. The single shot is to be administered six months following completion of the original two-dose course. The FDA’s Sept. 22, 2021, decision to n