Here’s what UK is getting by landing Corbin’s four-star Smith twins for budding 2024 class

First, twin brothers Jacob and Jerod Smith decided to return home to the Bluegrass State for their senior year of high school. Now, the four-star recruits are electing to stay in Kentucky a little longer, flipping their commitments from Michigan to UK on Friday.

The Smith brothers started their high school careers at Somerset before transferring to Connecticut prep school Loomis Chaffee. They returned to Kentucky this summer, transferring to Corbin, where they have helped the Redhounds to a dominant 4-0 start.

“It’s obvious both of them are great players,” Corbin head coach Tom Greer told the Herald-Leader after a win at Lexington Catholic this month. “You know, there’s no question about that. But I’ll tell you this, their character and who they are, ‘Yes sir, no sir’ guys. And what they’ve really brought to our football team, they’ve got a work ethic like nobody else and it’s caused some of our other players to kind of fall in line and they’ve raised our level of play for our football team.”

Jerod, rated as a defensive lineman by the recruiting services, first committed to Michigan in April. Jacob, rated as an edge rusher by the recruiting services, followed with a pledge to the Wolverines in July.

Entering Friday’s 6-0 shutout of Frederick Douglass, Jacob led Corbin with 36 tackles to go with one sack. Jerod was credited with 26 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks. Jacob was credited with six tackles and one interception in the win. Jerod added four tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

The commitments mean Kentucky now holds pledges from the top four seniors in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. Lexington Christian Academy quarterback Cutter Boley is the top-ranked prospect in the state’s 2024 class. The 247Sports Composite ranks Jerod second and Jacob third in the state. Simon Kenton offensive lineman and UK commitment Aba Selm is ranked fourth.

Kentucky’s 2024 class now includes pledges from four players rated as four-star prospects by the 247Sports Composite: the Smith brothers, Boley, Tennessee prep linebacker Elijah Groves, Ohio prep defensive back Terhyon Nichols and Florida prep wide receiver Hardley Gilmore.

Twin brothers Jerod Smith (99) and Jacob Smith (0) previously committed to Michigan but now plan to play college football for Kentucky after moving back to the Bluegrass State to play at Corbin as seniors.

Kentucky football 2024 recruiting class tracker: Brother of current Wildcat picks UK

‘The real deal.’ Corbin gets the win and Kentucky gets the twins.

Kentucky high school football: View the latest scores and schedules