UK government denies giving cool welcome to Ukraine refugees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his government’s treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of “inhumane” behavior towards the refugees.

Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous,” but wouldn't have “a system where people can come into the U.K. without any checks or any controls at all.”

Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 Ukrainians displaced by Russia's invasion, and has set no upper limit on the number it will accept.

But very few have managed to reach Britain so far. The Home Office said “around 50” visas had been granted by Sunday, though Johnson said Monday he wasn't sure that number was correct.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Sunday that hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the English Channel port of Calais had been turned away and told by British authorities that they must obtain visas at U.K. embassies in Paris or Brussels.

Calling that “a bit inhumane,” Darmanin urged Britain to “stop the technocratic nit-picking” and be more generous. He said he had urged Britain to set up a consulate in Calais to deal with applications.

Home Secretary Priti Patel denied Britain was turning anyone away, though the British government confirmed Monday that it didn't have a visa center in Calais, meaning applications need to be made elsewhere.

Patel said Britain had set up a visa application center “en route to Calais” but not at the port, to avoid bottlenecks.

“It is wrong to say we’re just turning people back, we’re absolutely not, we’re supporting those that have been coming to Calais,” she said in the House of Commons.

European Union nations are allowing Ukrainians live and work for up to three years without having to go through a formal asylum-seeking process. The U.K., which left the bloc last year, isn't waiving the paperwork, citing security reasons, though it is loosening its rules.

Ukrainians based in Britain can bring over family members, including spouses, parents and children. The government has also announced a separate route for groups in the U.K. to sponsor Ukrainian refugees, but details of that were still being worked out.

Patel said the U.K. was flying staff out to countries neighboring Ukraine “so we can fast-track and speed up applications.”

The United Nations says more than 1.7 million people have fled the war in Ukraine, in what it calls Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • As Ukraine evacuates trapped seafarers, foreign mariners count cost of war

    Bangladeshi seafarer Asiful Islam recalls the moment when a missile struck his cargo ship last week off the Ukrainian port of Olvia, killing his crew mate. Many shipping firms have suspended sailings to affected Black Sea ports and other terminals in Ukraine. Insurance premiums for voyages have soared since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, an action Moscow calls a "special operation".

  • Governments urged to give banks more detail on Russian sanctions

    Banks need to be given more guidance on how to sever ties with Russia because they have never before had to process sanctions on a country so integrated with the West, industry officials said on Monday. Britain, the European Union, the United States and other G7 countries have agreed on sanctions to sever the Russian economy's links to the international financial system. "We are in uncharted territory in using sanctions against a country so integrated with the West," said Tom Keatinge, director of the Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies at the Royal United Services Institute.

  • Ukrainian refugees expected to top 1 million in Poland

    The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to Poland is expected to top 1 million on Sunday."Forecasts indicate that today the number of people who entered Poland from Ukraine from February 24 will exceed 1 million," Polish Border Guard spokeswoman Anna Michalska said, according to Reuters. Feb. 24 marked the first day of Russia's invasion.Polish border guards have already cleared more than 922,000 Ukrainian refugees, the news...

  • WHO: Over a dozen Ukraine health facilities attacked since Russian invasion began

    The World Health Organization has confirmed there have been at least 14 attacks on Ukrainian health facilities since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion.State of play: The organization has deemed two other attacks as "possible." It also found that at least nine people have died as a result of the attacks and 16 more have been injured since Feb. 24.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "WHO strongly condemns these attacks," the organ

  • Russia-Ukraine central to Blinken talks with Israel minister

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday thanked Israel for its efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine as he and his Israeli counterpart met to discuss the conflict and ongoing nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna. Blinken said that any initiative to try to halt the conflict would be welcome as long as the move is consistent with U.S., NATO and European principles that Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected.

  • Dow Falls, Oil and Gold Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Gold prices topped $2,000 an ounce, the highest since mid-2020. This is only the second period gold has traded above that mark in at least 50 years.

  • Mother, 2 sons stabbed in daylight Philadelphia attack

    A neighbor told CBS Philadelphia that the children were stabbed while attempting to protect their mom.

  • D.C. mayoral candidates clash over rising crime

    Rising crime in the nation's capital took center stage at the year's first D.C. mayoral debate on Saturday, with Mayor Muriel Bowser and challengers outlining competing approaches to addressing violence.Why it matters: Mirroring the public safety debate in other cities, Democrats are clashing over whether the District should hire more police officers or invest in social services and other interventions. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Bowser is seeking

  • Bull session: Barr and Trump exchange blows over book and electoral fraud lie

    Barr’s book reveals he told Trump he was ‘like a bull in a bull ring’ – in return, Trump calls his former attorney general a ‘horse’ Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, in the Rose Garden in 2019. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Donald Trump’s last attorney general, William Barr, told the former US president he was “like a bull in a bull ring” and “someone’s going to come and put a sword through your head”. In return, Trump called his former attorney general a “horse” who had b

  • Biden administration says NATO allies can supply Ukraine with fighter jets

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. will help replenish NATO allies who supply Ukraine with fighter jets. The U.S. is also considering a ban on Russian oil. Natalie Brand reports.

  • In Ukraine under attack, American hopes for daughter's visa

    When her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, Tetiana Chatokhina didn't hesitate to make the trip back to Ukraine to help her recover from surgery and care for her 14-year-old grandson. Two lay beneath a table; Chatokhina, nearby, on the floor.

  • Russia revives COVID support programme to help firms hit by Ukraine sanctions

    Russia is resuming a support programme for critically important firms, hoping to protect companies from the effects of international sanctions by reviving measures first introduced in 2020 to shield them from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has triggered an unprecedented wave of economic and financial sanctions from Western and allied governments, and of international firms suspending or ending business in Russia or with Russian companies. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and defended the invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow needed to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine's east as well as its own interests.

  • Ukrainian reservists' wedding lifts spirits in Kyiv

    STORY: Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Filimonov have been together for twenty years and raised an 18-year-old daughter, but had not planned on an official marriage - until the war knocked on their door.The couple said the "challenging times" made them reconsider their attitude towards matrimony, with Ivashchenko the bride saying, “We must take as much as we can from life.”The civilian death toll from hostilities across Ukraine since Moscow launched its invasion on Feb. 24 has passed 360, including more than 20 children, according to the United Nations on Sunday, with hundreds more injured.

  • Residents desperate to escape port city of Mariupol, Ukraine

    There have been attempts at a ceasefire to allow civilians a chance to leave, but the mayor of that town said Russia broke the ceasefire almost immediately.

  • Netflix Announces ‘Russian Doll’ April Season 2 Premiere With Trippy Teaser Trailer (Video)

    The time-loop series returns in April, three years after its first season premiered

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin makes demands to stop invasion as Zelensky vows revenge on Russian forces

    Civilians from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy will be allowed to escape Ukraine today, Russia said

  • Russia may allow outside firms to maintain airliners amid sanctions, Tass says

    Russia could allow passenger airliners to be maintained by third-party firms in a bid to help its domestic carriers hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Tass news agency said on Saturday. Tass said the Russian transport ministry had drawn up a draft bill to help airlines until September 2022. The bill would allow "the repair of aircraft and the replacement of components by third-party companies, as long as they meet the requirements for companies that are involved in maintenance," Tass said.

  • EXPLAINER: Why WNBA players go overseas to play in offseason

    Russia has been a popular destination for WNBA players like Brittney Griner over the past two decades because of the […] The post EXPLAINER: Why WNBA players go overseas to play in offseason appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Congress takes aim at Russia with trade penalties

    The bipartisan effort would allow President Joe Biden to increase tariffs on products from Russia and Belarus, which would also see normal trade relations halted by the bill.

  • Russian forces launch attacks in Kyiv and Mariupol as civilians try to evacuate

    At least eight civilians died on Sunday in Kyiv after Russian forces launched an attack as evacuees tried to leave the city. And a second attempt to evacuate 200,000 Ukrainians from Mariupol failed after Russians broke an agreed-upon ceasefire. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kyiv. Then, CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins Lana Zak with more from Ukraine.