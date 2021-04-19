UK government intervenes in Nvidia takeover of chip designer Arm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The UK government is to examine the sale of computer chip designer Arm Holdings to a US company on national security grounds.

Japan's SoftBank intended to sell the UK tech company to Nvidia for about $40bn (£29.5bn).

But Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said he wanted the UK's competition watchdog to assess its implications.

"Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover, I have today issued an intervention notice," he said.

"As a next step and to help me gather the relevant information, the UK's independent competition authority will now prepare a report on the implications of the transaction, which will help inform any further decisions."

Arm's technology is at the heart of most smartphones and smart devices worldwide.

But there were concerns when the Cambridge-based designer - which licenses its tech to the likes of Apple, Samsung and Huawei - accepted the offer from Nvidia, a US graphics chip specialist.

In January, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced it was looking into the deal amid worries it could lead Arm to withdraw, raise prices or reduce the quality of its services to Nvidia's rivals.

Mr Dowden has now ordered it to begin a "phase one" investigation, which will decide whether a full "phase two" investigation is needed that could lead to the deal being blocked.

A spokesperson for Nvidia said: "We do not believe that this transaction poses any material national security issues.

"We will continue to work closely with the British authorities, as we have done since the announcement of this deal."

'Premier computing company'

Last year, more than 2,000 business leaders signed an open letter calling on the prime minister to stop the merger, saying UK jobs and influence could be lost.

Nvidia has promised to keep Arm based in the UK, to hire more staff, and to retain its brand.

It said that the deal would create "the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence".

Nvidia could face barriers from other regulators around the world.

China, in particular, has already made clear that it is not happy about a deal which gives so much power to an American giant at a time when the US has sought to deny Chinese firms access to chip technology.

The CMA will have until 30 July to submit its findings to the digital secretary.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks to Buy as Global PC Sales Boom

    Canalys estimates that the global PC market could witness 8.4% growth in 2021. The market's prospects appear to be sunny until 2025, as sales are expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 3.5%, with growth expected across all verticals such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets. Investors can take advantage of this growth opportunity with the help of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- two companies that stand to win big from the PC market's growth.

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 Ease From Record Highs; Coca-Cola Rises On Earnings; Nvidia, Tesla Stock Drag On Nasdaq

    Freeport-McMoRan and Western Alliance bank were rising, and Dow Jones stock Coke gained on earnings, early Monday, but stock futures traded generally lower.

  • Peloton Stock Falls On Safety Warning But Company Pushes Back

    Peloton tumbled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission said users with small children or pets should stop using the company's treadmill.

  • Nvidia is building a giant virtual ‘metaverse’ of the world, with ‘digital twins’ of cars, cities, and people

    Mr Huang also predicts we will travel from the virtual world to an augmented-reality real world via ‘wormholes’

  • Tesla With ‘No One’ Driving Crashes in Texas, Killing Two

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. electric car that “no one” appeared to be driving crashed late Saturday in Texas, erupting into flames and killing the two passengers, according to local authorities.One victim was found in the front passenger seat of a 2019 Model S and the other was in the rear, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a telephone interview. The car ran into a tree north of Houston after traveling at high speed and failing to navigate a turn.The position of the victims, statements and other physical evidence suggest that “no one was driving the vehicle at the time of impact,” Herman said. “It’s still under investigation.”Herman said his office is coordinating with federal authorities, without specifying which ones, and didn’t know whether the Autopilot feature was engaged. It took more than 30,000 gallons (113,562 liters) of water to extinguish the fire, which burned for four hours, he added.Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company’s shares fell 4.4% to $707.34 as of 9:43 a.m. in New York.Federal officials have criticized Tesla for fire risks related to the battery packs in its cars and for not doing enough to keep drivers from using its driver-assist function inappropriately. In a hearing last year, the National Transportation Safety Board’s chairman said that “it’s time to stop enabling drivers in any partially automated vehicle to pretend that they have driverless cars.”NTSB, which has investigated numerous previous Tesla crashes, isn’t planning on opening a new probe into the latest incident, spokesman Chris O’Neil said.Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has defended the safety record of his company’s vehicles. This week, he shared a report on Twitter, saying that a Tesla with Autopilot engaged is now approaching a “10 times lower” chance of an accident than an average vehicle.(Updates with opening shares Monday in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Union files objections to Amazon election results, alleging layoffs were threatened

    A labor group that did not secure enough votes from Amazon.com Inc warehouse workers in Alabama to form a union has formally objected to the election results and alleged the online retailer threatened to lay off staff, according to a government filing. Amazon has denied the outcome resulted from intimidation of its employees and said it did not threaten layoffs or a facility closure. Late on Friday, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) submitted nearly two dozen objections to Amazon's conduct during the election, which it said prevented employees from a "free and uncoerced exercise of choice" on whether to create the company's first-ever U.S. union.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Soccer-UEFA blasts 'disgraceful' Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

    European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday said clubs and players joining the proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a "disgraceful and self-serving proposal". The U.S. investment bank JP Morgan is financing the new league, which includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United and is a rival to UEFA's established Champions League competition. Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the breakaway, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin launched a scathing attack on the plan, which has been widely condemned across the game and beyond.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • UEFA could ban Super League players from Euro 2020, WCup

    Players at the 12 clubs setting up their own Super League could be banned from this year’s European Championship and next year’s World Cup, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Monday. Ceferin spoke following a UEFA executive committee meeting held only hours after the English, Italian and Spanish clubs announced the project that threatens to split European soccer. “They will not be able to represent their national teams at any matches,” Ceferin said.

  • Clippers crush Timberwolves in return of Kawhi Leonard, fans

    Paul George saw his streak of 30-point games end at five games after he finished with 23 points, but the Clippers cruised to a 124-105 win on Sunday.