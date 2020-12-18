UK government makes push to persuade U.S. to lift travel restrictions -sources

FILE PHOTO: Travelers at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago
FILE PHOTO: Travelers at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago
David Shepardson

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The British government is making a concerted effort to persuade the Trump administration to lift or soften travel restrictions that bar most people in the United Kingdom from traveling to the United States, sources briefed on the matter said.

On Nov. 25, Reuters reported the White House was considering rescinding entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries, citing five U.S. and airline officials.

Since then there has been no decision by President Donald Trump, but UK officials have held a series of high-level talks with White House and Cabinet officials.

The British Embassy in Washington and the White House did not immediately comment on Friday.

The proposal to lift the travel restrictions won the backing of White House coronavirus task-force members, public health and other federal agencies, Reuters reported in November.

In October, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he had urged Trump to ease travel restrictions from Europe and Brazil to help boost the state's struggling tourism economy.

One hurdle to lifting the restrictions remain the high number of coronavirus infections in Europe. The United States last week extended travel restriction on Mexico and Canadian land border crossings through at least Jan. 21.

The U.S. restrictions barring most visitors from Europe have been in place since mid-March to address the coronavirus pandemic, barring entry of most non-U.S. residents who have been in those countries in the previous 14 days.

Nearly all of Europe still bans most U.S. travelers from visiting, while Britain allows American visits but requires two-weeks quarantine upon arrival.

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and others, told Reuters last month it has "been advocating for the federal government to set a national standard on testing in order to lift travel restrictions."

The British also raised the possibility of using testing to establish a flight bubble between London and New York or easing travel restrictions for people who have been vaccinated.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new travel and testing recommendations for international air travelers recommending they "get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before their flight to reduce spread during travel."

(Reporting by David Shepardsonl; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • ‘I am not ashamed of what I did’: Proud Boys leader admits burning church’s Black Lives Matter sign

    Enrique Tarrio says he was behind the act being investigated as potential hate crime

  • Ex-governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs. Jalisco state officials said former governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Biden Taps Third Dem Rep. for Cabinet Post, Further Narrowing Pelosi’s Majority

    Joe Biden will nominate Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M.) to be Secretary of Interior, according to multiple reports on Thursday.The appointment of Haaland to Biden's cabinet would further thin the Democrats' majority in the House, posing potential difficulties in passing legislation. Democrats have won 222 confirmed House seats, and are waiting for the results of a recanvassing in New York and several challenges to races in Iowa.However, the Biden transition team has already announced it will nominate Representatives Cedric Richmond (D., La.) and Marcia Fudge (D., Ohio) to cabinet positions. The addition of Haaland would bring the Democrats' majority to just 219 seats while waiting for the three empty seats to be filled."Two is too many, but three would be even more many," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Mich.) told reporters last week, expressing concern about the number of Biden's appointments from the House.Despite the thin majority, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) has signed off on the appointments."Congresswoman Haaland knows the territory, and if she is the President-elect’s choice for Interior Secretary, then he will have made an excellent choice," the speaker told reporters on Wednesday.Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and would be the first Native American to serve as a presidential cabinet secretary if confirmed."I come from New Mexico. It’s a big gas and oil state. And I care about every single job," Haaland told the Washington Post. However, Haaland would need to balance those needs against Biden's pledge to halt oil and gas drilling on public lands.A person familiar with the deliberations to pick Haaland told CNN that Haaland was chosen because she "spent her career fighting for all Americans, including tribal nations, rural communities, and communities of color."

  • A new law in Mexico will treat US agents like 'spies' and could lead to 'black operations,' experts say

    The new law could potentially leave thousands of informants either in silence or dead, former US federal agents say

  • New body camera video shows moments after Arbery shooting

    Police began arriving almost immediately after Ahmaud Arbery was shot in a Georgia subdivision, finding the unarmed Black man lying facedown while the man who shot him paced with hands on his head.

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • AOC clashes with pro-Trump senator who chided top Biden official for calling Republicans ‘f***ers’

    New York congresswoman leaps to defence of Jen O’Malley Dillon

  • Army Will Let Makers Decide How Many Soldiers to Fit Inside New Fighting Vehicle

    Rather than releasing a list of specifications, the Army is offering prospective makers nine broader characteristics.

  • Texas court: Compensate man wrongly convicted in cop's death

    A state agency shouldn't have denied compensation to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned —including for nearly a decade on death row — for the fatal shooting of a Houston police officer, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. After a judge signed an order in May 2019 declaring Alfred Dewayne Brown innocent in the April 2003 slaying of Officer Charles Clark during a robbery of a check-cashing store, Brown was eligible for nearly $2 million in compensation under state law. The comptroller’s office had argued it was not sure the judge who declared Brown innocent had the jurisdiction to do so because of a previous order in the case.

  • Former Special Operations head decries Michael Flynn's 'totally inappropriate' call for military to overturn election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the freshly pardoned former national security adviser who has since dove into a conspiratorial rabbit hole, has once again called for the military to step in and overturn the 2020 election results.In a Friday appearance on the right-wing network Newsmax, Flynn insisted that he's "not calling for" martial law — something he has endorsed in the past. He'd simply like President Trump to order the military to "rerun an election" in swing states, earning condemnation from current and former military officials alike.In response to a clip of Flynn's Newsmax appearance, retired Gen. Tony Thomas reminded Flynn that he knows better than to make such wild claims. "You know that leveraging the military to 'rerun elections' is a totally inappropriate role for the profession," the former commander of the United States Special Operations Command tweeted. "Stop!"> Mike, stop. Just stop. You are a former soldier. You know that leveraging the military to “rerun elections” is a totally inappropriate role for the profession. You are also undercutting the extraordinary trust and confidence America has in their military. Stop!> > — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) December 18, 2020Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville didn't single out Flynn directly, but did decry his actions with a Friday statement. "There is no role for the U.S. military in determining the outcome of an American election," the leaders affirmed.Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a similar point last week. "We have established a very long 240-year tradition of an apolitical military that does not get involved in domestic politics," Milley told NPR amid right-wing calls for the military to overturn the election.More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'

  • Homeless but hidden, some Americans families are disqualified from crucial aid

    Vital housing assistance, such as rapid rehousing, may not be available to families that don’t meet the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless, including those who have had to move in with other households.

  • Pentagon pauses transition meetings, causing concern for Biden's team as it meets 'resistance' in the department

    The Biden transition team is disputing the Pentagon's version of events, saying they were "concerned" by the "abrupt halt" to the meetings.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • 18 of the Most Anticipated High-Design Hotel Openings of 2021

    We can’t wait to check inOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • DC schools reach deal with teachers on return to classroom

    Teachers in the nation's capital and the D.C. public school system have reached an agreement on COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a monthslong standoff and paving the way for school buildings to reopen early next year for in-person instruction. The Washington Teachers Union had fiercely opposed previous DCPS reopening proposals on safety grounds, causing the administration to repeatedly delay and scale back their plans. “DC teachers miss our students and recognize that many have struggled to adapt to distance learning,” said WTU President Elizabeth Davis in a statement.

  • Over 75,000 new voters register in Georgia ahead of runoffs

    Georgia has reportedly seen more than 70,000 new voter registrations ahead of the upcoming crucial Senate runoffs.On Thursday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that according to an updated voter registration list, 75,858 new voters registered in Georgia in between the October deadline to register for the 2020 presidential election and the December deadline to register for January's Senate runoffs. Fifty-six percent of these new voters are under the age of 35, and 46 percent identified as white, according to the report.All eyes are on the Georgia Senate runoffs, as their outcome will determine which party controls the Senate. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) is facing off against Democrat Raphael Warnock, while Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). Democrats would need to win both races in order to control the Senate.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that these new voters could potentially decide the races, considering President-elect Joe Biden won the state by roughly 12,000 votes. The Georgia runoffs are set for Jan. 5, although early voting has already begun, and according to the AJC, more than 914,000 people have voted in the runoffs as of Wednesday.More stories from theweek.com McConnell will make a stimulus deal to boost Senate Republicans — but not Trump? 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment'