UK government not planning to debate Brexit deal law in parliament next week

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government is not planning to continue debating the legislation needed to implement Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in parliament next week, according to a statement on upcoming business by House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The statement, setting out parliamentary business for next week, did not include the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which must be passed before the exit deal can be ratified. Rees-Mogg also did not mention any attempt to ask parliament to agree to an early election.

The government can still change business at short notice. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)