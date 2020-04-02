UK government promises 100,000 daily coronavirus tests

Appearing for the first time since recovering from the virus himself and ending a period of self-isolation, Matt Hancock announced a new strategy to ramp up the UK diagnostics industry.

Britain initially took a restrained approach to the outbreak but changed tack after modelling showed a quarter of a million people in the country could die.

In his Thursday news conference, Hancock sought to give clarity on the government's testing strategy after a slew of sometimes contradictory statements from ministers and officials.

The United Kingdom's coronavirus deaths rose 24 percent to 2,921 as of April 1.