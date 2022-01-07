UK government-sponsored Neuron Drone Radar demos Hedera capabilities

In a UK government-sponsored trial of Neuron’s Drone Radar technology, the Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) partnered tech firm demonstrated the potential of the Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) for tracking unmanned drones.

A real time ‘radar system’ for drones has only become possible by leveraging the Hedera Consensus Service that follows movements of drones across long distances, recorded by logging and timestamping the data from each drone flight onto HBAR’s public ledger.

Niall Greenwood, the CCO at Neuron, explained in comments to Coin Rivet the significance of the trial.

“Within five years, we expect to see over 2.7 billion drone flights a year globally, with each flight generating thousands of GPS data points,” explained Greenwood.

“The vast amount of data points needing to be processed at high speeds, the cost, latency and integrity of each data transaction was of huge importance to Neuron when selecting a layer 1 protocol – Hedera have already demonstrated that they are miles ahead of the competition when you consider these three qualities.”

The successful demonstration, having impressed British government officials, bodes well for the future according to the CCO.

“Neuron’s tracking technology is directly transferrable to autonomous vehicles, electric bikes and ground robots, and so the opportunity is vast,” added Greenwood.

Hedera Hashgraph targets government solutions

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) has a strategic focus on government adoptions, and it forms a big part of Hedera’s future plans as shown by the inclusion of EMTECH’s Ethereum-based CBDC Core Solution into the HCS.

Coin Rivet spoke to Hedera’s CMO Christian Hasker about this strategy. He highlighted the work Hedera has been undertaking recently in the public sector.

“Government is a vertical that is ripe for disruption by DLT, precisely because it allows for a level of transparency that has never before been possible,” agreed Hasker.

“Another example of this is a proof of concept that Hedera and Hyland presented to the Texas Secretary of State to evaluate DLT for the purpose of securing and verifying government-issued records.

“By leveraging a public DLT as a ‘digital notary’, it can be used to validate official records, including identity documents and credentials, increasing transparency and also preventing fraud, mitigating risk, and lowering costs.”

Everyware (a Hedera partner) has deployed the HCS to track equipment within the National Health Service too, and Technical Director Tom Screen says this is just the beginning of HCS in the public sphere.

“We continue to forge ahead in the medical asset management space and are looking more at tokenisation of assets across the NHS,” he explained.

“It’s a longer roadmap due to the speed at which the public sector moves.”

