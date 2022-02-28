UK Government Wants More Power to Seize Crypto Assets: Report

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read

The U.K. government is proposing a set of reforms, which will give it greater power to seize crypto assets, to tackle money laundering, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

  • The reforms will be set out under a new economic crime bill aimed at addressing the use of digital currencies to hide the origin of potentially nefarious funding, FT reported.

  • Ministers will soon publish a white paper proposing reforms to the Companies House, the U.K.'s registrar where all businesses must submit financial statements and other information.

  • The reforms will insist that applicants registering new companies should provide more details of their identities.

  • These proposals are being brought forward in conjunction with another economic crime bill introducing a register of overseas entities, requiring foreign owners of companies to reveal their identities prevent criminals from concealing funds behind shell companies.

  • Such a legislation has been been in the works for some time, but was delayed in favour of other measures which had more mass appeal.

  • The government is now accelerating its plans in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has sharpened concerns about the flow of "dirty money" into the U.K.

Read more: Ukraine Asks Exchanges To Freeze Russian, Belarusian Crypto Accounts


