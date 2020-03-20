UK govt to set out further details of support to workers -PM's deputy spokesman

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The British government will set out further details later on Friday of how it plans to support people's incomes during the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's deputy spokesman said on Friday.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak has been meeting trade unions and industry associations, which have warned that mass lay-offs are imminent unless help can be found within days rather than weeks.

"We have been working with trade unions and business groups to urgently develop the most effective support for people's incomes and the chancellor will set out more details of that this afternoon," the deputy spokesman said, adding that Johnson was also due to speak to business leaders on Friday.

The spokesman also said that Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost is self-isolating after showing mild symptoms on the virus. The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday he has the COVID-19 respiratory illness that the coronavirus can cause.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)