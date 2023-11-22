UK economy growth forecasts slashed for next two years

The UK economy will grow much more slowly than previously thought over the next two years as inflation takes longer to come down, the government's economic forecaster has warned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the economy would grow by 0.7% in 2024 and 1.4% in 2025.

That is down from a forecast in March of 1.8% and 2.5%.

The OBR added that the rate of UK price rises would not return to normal until 2025, a year later than expected.

However, the outlook, which was published alongside the chancellor's Autumn Statement, suggested that government borrowing and debt would both be lower than previously forecast.

The spending watchdog, which is independent from government, publishes two sets of economic forecasts a year, which are used to predict what will happen to government finances.

These are based on its best guess about what will happen, and are subject to change.

According to the watchdog, the UK will grow by 0.6% this year - considerably better than what it expected last autumn, when it predicted the economy would fall into recession and shrink by 1.4%.

Hailing this, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told Parliament the UK had "grown faster than the euro area" and was now "1.8% larger than pre-pandemic".

However, the OBR has slashed its growth outlook for the next few years, even though its forecasts are slightly more optimistic than recent ones from the Bank of England.

It also warned that inflation - currently 4.6% - will only fall to 2.8% by the end of 2024, before falling to the 2% target in 2025.

Previously it forecast inflation would dive to 0.9% next year, and 0.1% the following year.