People face biggest drop in living standards in 66 years

A woman opening her purse and looking at money

The UK is facing its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices.

Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022, the government forecaster said.

Rising prices and tax hikes mean living standards will not recover to their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25, the Office for Budget Responsibility said.

The chancellor said government would "stand by" people hit by higher prices.

Living standards are expected to drop by 2.2% this year, their largest fall in a financial year since records began 66 years ago.

In the Spring Statement, Rishi Sunak said a 5p a litre fuel duty cut would take effect at 18:00, and he raised the threshold at which workers start paying National Insurance from £9,600 to £12,570.

But the OBR, which publishes its economic forecasts twice a year, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "major repercussions for the global economy, whose recovery from the worst of the pandemic was already being buffeted by Omicron, supply bottlenecks, and rising inflation".

The jump in oil and gas prices brought about by the conflict would "weigh heavily on a UK economy that has only just recovered its pre-pandemic level", it added.

Petrol prices had already risen by 20% since the OBR's previous forecast, and household energy bills are set to increase by 54% in April.

If wholesale energy prices remained as high as expected, then energy bills would rise by another 40% in October, pushing inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of the year, the OBR said.

With prices rising at such a rapid rate, wages would not keep up and and people would spend less, according to the OBR.

As a result, it has dramatically slashed its growth forecast.

In October prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine it expected the UK economy to grow 6% this year. Now it expects growth of just 3.8% this year.

Analysis box by Dharshini David, global trade correspondent

The chancellor promised to "stand by" families - but some of those families may feel more like he's put his arms around them - only to pick their pockets.

Much of their increased burden isn't the government's fault, reflecting global energy and food costs and supply issues. Come April the average household has to find nearly £1000 extra per year - just to afford the same stuff they did a year ago.

And that's without counting the National Insurance increases, which are still going ahead

In total, the extra government help announced since October, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility will only compensate for a third of the prospective blow to living standards in the next 12 months. .

And it's not just household's fortunes that are at stake but the entire recovery - upon which the chancellor has pinned his hopes of rebuilding the public purse.

The following year will also see slower growth than the OBR predicted five months ago. In 2023, the UK is expected to grow 1.8%, down from 2.1%.

However, from 2024 growth is expected to accelerate faster than expected, rising 2.1% that year and 1.8% in 2025, up from 1.6% and 1.3% respectively.

GDP or Gross Domestic Product is one of the most important ways of showing how well, or badly, an economy is doing.

It's a measure - or an attempt to measure - all the activity of companies, governments and individuals in an economy.

GDP allows businesses to judge when to expand and hire more people, and for government to work out how much to tax and spend.