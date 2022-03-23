People face biggest drop in living standards in 66 years

·3 min read
A woman opening her purse and looking at money
A woman opening her purse and looking at money

The UK is facing its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices.

Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022, the government forecaster said.

Rising prices and tax hikes mean living standards will not recover to their pre-pandemic level until 2024-25, the Office for Budget Responsibility said.

The chancellor said government would "stand by" people hit by higher prices.

Living standards are expected to drop by 2.2% this year, their largest fall in a financial year since records began 66 years ago.

In the Spring Statement, Rishi Sunak said a 5p a litre fuel duty cut would take effect at 18:00, and he raised the threshold at which workers start paying National Insurance from £9,600 to £12,570.

But the OBR, which publishes its economic forecasts twice a year, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had "major repercussions for the global economy, whose recovery from the worst of the pandemic was already being buffeted by Omicron, supply bottlenecks, and rising inflation".

The jump in oil and gas prices brought about by the conflict would "weigh heavily on a UK economy that has only just recovered its pre-pandemic level", it added.

Petrol prices had already risen by 20% since the OBR's previous forecast, and household energy bills are set to increase by 54% in April.

If wholesale energy prices remained as high as expected, then energy bills would rise by another 40% in October, pushing inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of the year, the OBR said.

With prices rising at such a rapid rate, wages would not keep up and and people would spend less, according to the OBR.

As a result, it has dramatically slashed its growth forecast.

In October prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine it expected the UK economy to grow 6% this year. Now it expects growth of just 3.8% this year.

Analysis box by Dharshini David, global trade correspondent
Analysis box by Dharshini David, global trade correspondent

The chancellor promised to "stand by" families - but some of those families may feel more like he's put his arms around them - only to pick their pockets.

Much of their increased burden isn't the government's fault, reflecting global energy and food costs and supply issues. Come April the average household has to find nearly £1000 extra per year - just to afford the same stuff they did a year ago.

And that's without counting the National Insurance increases, which are still going ahead

In total, the extra government help announced since October, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility will only compensate for a third of the prospective blow to living standards in the next 12 months. .

And it's not just household's fortunes that are at stake but the entire recovery - upon which the chancellor has pinned his hopes of rebuilding the public purse.

The following year will also see slower growth than the OBR predicted five months ago. In 2023, the UK is expected to grow 1.8%, down from 2.1%.

However, from 2024 growth is expected to accelerate faster than expected, rising 2.1% that year and 1.8% in 2025, up from 1.6% and 1.3% respectively.

GDP or Gross Domestic Product is one of the most important ways of showing how well, or badly, an economy is doing.

It's a measure - or an attempt to measure - all the activity of companies, governments and individuals in an economy.

GDP allows businesses to judge when to expand and hire more people, and for government to work out how much to tax and spend.

Recommended Stories

  • 14-year-old attacked in Brooklyn

    Police are looking for seven people who attacked a 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

  • A Perfect Storm Is Brewing for Low Income Economies, Tooze Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging food prices on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are emerging as one of the key economic legacies from the conflict, according to one of the world’s bestselling financial historians. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkAt the

  • U.S. Republicans want higher defense spending, citing Ukraine and China

    A group of 40 U.S. Republican members of the Senate and House of Representatives Armed Services Committees urged President Joe Biden to include a 5% increase above inflation for defense spending in his proposal for the fiscal 2023 U.S. budget. Biden is expected to announce his budget next week. "As you prepare your fiscal year 2023 budget for submission to Congress, we strongly encourage you to reject the approach you took last year when you proposed to cut defense spending below the rate of inflation," the lawmakers wrote in the letter, made public on Wednesday.

  • UK confronts cost of living crisis with inflation-fighting budget

    British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday launched plans to ease a cost of living crisis, with growth set for a massive slowdown as the war in Ukraine and decades-high inflation pummel the economy.

  • Egyptian pound slides further after central bank’s moves

    The Egyptian pound slipped further against the dollar on Wednesday, after Egypt’s Central Bank raised its main interest rate and devalued the currency by 14%. The moves by the Central Bank of Egypt were meant to combat inflationary waves triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, which hiked oil prices to record highs. The central bank increased the key interest rate by 100 basis points to reach 9.75%.

  • U.K. Marks End of BOE Buying With Fewer Bond Sales Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s planned bond sales in the coming fiscal year will be about a fifth less than market participants estimated, softening the blow of the nation’s first borrowing package in over a decade financed without the help of the Bank of England. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It N

  • Putin's invasion has killed over 120 children, Ukraine says

    Since Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine on 24 February, a further 167 children have been wounded, the office of the prosecutor general said on Wednesday.

  • Ron DeSantis Rejects Transgender Swimmer’s Victory, Declares Runner-Up ‘Rightful Winner’

    Florida's GOP governor faced criticism for saying the NCAA was "making a mockery of its championships" by allowing Lia Thomas to compete in the women's event.

  • Chelsea owner Abramovich's second yacht also docks in Turkey

    A second superyacht belonging to Chelsea soccer club owner and sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in a resort in southwestern Turkey — a country which is not applying sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Turkish media reports said Tuesday. The private DHA news agency said the Bermuda-registered Eclipse docked at a port in the resort of Marmaris, amid international efforts to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A day earlier, Abramovich’s Bermuda-flagged luxury yacht My Solaris arrived in the nearby resort of Bodrum, triggering a protest by a group of Ukrainians who boarded a small motor boat and tried to prevent the yacht from docking.

  • Ukraine's ambassador comes to Boris Johnson's defence over Brexit comparison row

    The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has defended Boris Johnson over a row prompted by his apparent comparison of Brexit to Ukraine’s resistance against Russia, saying both issues involved freedom.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue

  • European Stocks Drop as Oil Resumes Climb Amid Ukraine War Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities fell on Wednesday as a rotation away from bonds showed tentative signs of easing, while investors continued to weigh risks from the war raging in Ukraine and record inflation results.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashThis Is Now T

  • Filmmaker who documented Russia's propaganda says Trump 'fits neatly' into Moscow's narrative as the only US leader who 'wasn't trying to destroy the Russian way of life'

    Maxim Pozdorovkin told The Washington Post that Americans didn't "fully understand" a decade-long "one-sided information war" waged by the Kremlin.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Inadvertently Exposes Ugly Truth About GOP In New Ad

    The far-right Georgia Republican's admission is put on loop in progressive PAC MeidasTouch's spot.

  • Marie Yovanovitch Recalls The ‘Demeaning’ Thing She Refused To Do For Donald Trump

    The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said she couldn’t do it “if I wanted to keep my integrity intact.”

  • Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

    The Republican from Tennessee suggested to Ketanji Brown Jackson that it's merely a coincidence that only 2 of America's 114 Supreme Court justices have been Black

  • German minister says further Strela missiles are on way to Ukraine

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday that after delays in deliveries, further supplies of Strela missiles, which had been in the inventories of the former Communist East German army, were on the way to Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to stage a historic reversal of its policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by delays. "I can clearly say that further Strela deliveries are on the way," Baerbock told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

  • Captain of Russian oligarch's $85 million superyacht stuck in Norway says crew is catching and barbecuing fish after local suppliers refused to refuel the vessel: report

    The yacht is believed to be owned by a former KGB agent and has been stuck in Norway for over a month because local suppliers won't refuel it.

  • Putin ally warns of nuclear dystopia due to United States

    One of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned the United States on Wednesday that the world could spiral towards a nuclear dystopia if Washington pressed on with what the Kremlin casts as a long-term plot to destroy Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had conspired to destroy Russia as part of an "primitive game" since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. "It means Russia must be humiliated, limited, shattered, divided and destroyed," Medvedev, 56, said in a 550-word statement.

  • Russian Crew of Mystery ‘Putin Yacht’ Just Vanished Overnight in Tuscany

    Federico Scoppa/AFP via ReutersROME—For the last two weeks, Russian oligarch watchers have had their eyes on the Scheherazade mega yacht docked in the posh Marina di Carrara in northern Tuscany. There are growing suspicions that the $700 million, six-deck super-luxurious vessel—with its two helicopter pads, various swimming pools, his-and-hers beauty salons and gold fixtures that would make Donald Trump jealous—belongs to Vladimir Putin. Until two days ago, its Russian crew, led by British capta