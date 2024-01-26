UK gymnastics Excite Night highlights Lexington’s best weekend events

Have an upcoming weekend event to list? Please send details a week in advance to Bsimms@herald-leader.com and jpatton1@herald-leader.com .

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do including family-friendly events, theatre plays and musicals, live music concerts, comedy shows, free events, dance parties, dance workshops and lessons, foodie events University of Kentucky home opener Excite Night at Rupp Arena.

Comedian Joe Dombrowski at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Joe Dombrowski, best known for his viral April Fools’ Day spelling test prank that landed him multiple appearances on the Ellen Degeneres show in 2017, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Jan. 26 and 27 at 6 and 8:30 p.m. nightly. $25-$35. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com.

Dance Workshops, Show at Arabesque World Dance

Celebrate Lebanese music, dance and culture when “From Lebanon With Love” brings a myriad of dance workshops, a gala show and more to Arabesque World Dance from Jan. 26-28. $10-$295. 451 Chair Ave. ArabesqueLex.com.

Raena Worley and her UK teammates celebrate during last year’s Excite Night win over No. 10 LSU at Rupp Arena.

UK Women’s Gymnastics Excite Night vs. Georgia at Rupp Arena

The UK women’s gymnastics squad will host the Georgia Bulldogs in its first home meet of the season during the popular Excite Night at Rupp Arena on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. $5-$12 with kids five and under free. 430 W Vine St. There will be an American Girl Doll giveaway and the first 1,000 fans will receive LED crowns. Ticketmaster.com.

Jillian Procasky competed on the beam as UK defeated LSU 197.125-196.575 at Rupp Arena on Friday Jan. 13, 2023 in Lexington, Ky. The popular Excite Night opens the home season for the UK gymnastics team.

‘An Evening of Elegance’ honoring Black musician at the EKU Center

The Richmond Area Arts Council and the NAACP of Richmond/Madison County will honor Black musicians and music educators in Kentucky during “An Evening Of Elegance” at the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. $25. EKUCenter.com.

Broadway Live Series: ‘ The Cher Show’ at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Opera House’s 2023-24 Broadway Live season will continue with performances of “The Cher Show,” a Tony Award-winning musical of the trailblazing artist’s life journey, on Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 27 at 1 and 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 28 at 1 and 6:30 p.m. “Chering Is Caring,” a food drive benefiting God’s Pantry Food Bank, will also be taking place in conjunction with the shows. From $58.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com.

Dance Lessons: Brew & Groove at Blue Stallion Brewing Company

Learn how to dance salsa, bachata or kizomba during The Salsa Center’s brew and groove event at Blue Stallion Brewing Company on Jan. 26 from 8-11 p.m. Animal print attire is suggested to coincide with the evening’s safari theme. Free. 610 W Third St. facebook.com/events/732315958424576.

Sicard Hollow Concert at The Burl

Nashville-based psychedelic punk-grass quartet Sicard Hollow will perform at The Burl on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com.

Comedian Andrew Conn at Manchester Music Hall

TikTok comedian Andrew Conn will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. $25-$50. 899 Manchester St. ManchesterMusicHall.com.

Disc Golf Benefit: Frankfort Ice Bowl at East Frankfort Park

Disc golf for a good cause during the Frankfort Ice Bowl benefiting Access Men’s Shelter & Soup Kitchen at East Frankfort Park on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Entry costs $20 with no canned goods, $15 with five canned goods or $10 with 10 canned goods. 315 Hickory Dr, Frankfort. facebook.com/events/892785895826234.

Baba Day at Ethereal Brewing

One of Ethereal Brewing’s most beloved beers, Baba Yaga, will return in all its forms during Baba Day on Jan. 27 beginning at 11 a.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of bottled and draft Baba Yaga’s including chocolate sea salt, samoa cookie, chocolate orange, cherry cordial, the original variant and more while supplies last. 1224 Manchester St. facebook.com/events/919089653121638.

Pizza Eating Contest at Mirror Twin Brewing Co., Rolling Oven Pizza

Mirror Twin Brewing Co. and Rolling Oven Pizza are partnering to host a pizza eating contest inside the brewery on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. Prizes include brewery swag, your choice of a four-pack of beer and a trophy. $10. 725 National Ave. Eventbrite.com.

Aaron Tippin Concert at the Grand Theatre

Country music singer Aaron Tippin, co-author of hit songs like “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “My Blue Angel,” “I Wouldn’t Have it Any Other Way,” and “Kiss This,” will perform at the Grand Theatre in Frankfort on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. $35-$45. 308 St. Clair St, Frankfort. TheGrandKy.com.

Night Hike at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill

Discover and learn about the nighttime activities of the creatures inhabiting Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill’s woodland prairie capped off by hot chocolate around a raging bonfire during a night hike at the Harrodsburg-based landmark on Jan. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. $15-$25. 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org.

Concert-style theater show: ‘ The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ at the EKU Center

Get immersed into the songs and storybook journey of one of the most iconic folk-rock duos of all-time during a performance of concert-style theater show “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at the EKU Center for the Arts in Richmond on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. $45-$85. 822 Hall Dr, Richmond. EKUCenter.com.

Sunday Drag Service Glow Party at Pivot Brewing

The Imperial Court of Kentucky will host a black light drag dance party at Pivot Brewing on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. 1400 Delaware Ave. facebook.com/events/1242637173316418.

