UK: Hacker who stole Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months

·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, 23, of Ipswich in southern England, hacked the artists’ cloud-based accounts and sold their songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency. City of London Police, which investigated the case, said Kwiatkowski made 131,000 pounds ($147,000) on the transactions.

“Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musicians’ creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings,’’ said Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service. “He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself.”

In August, Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including 14 copyright offenses and three counts of computer misuse. He was sentenced Friday in Ipswich Crown Court.

City of London Police worked with authorities in the United States to investigate the case after the management companies of several musicians reported that an individual, known online as Spirdark, had gained access to their clients’ cloud-based accounts and was selling their content.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation in 2019, and linked the email address used for Spirdark’s cryptocurrency account to Kwiatkowski. It then identified the IP address of the device used to hack one of the accounts as his home address.

After further investigation, Kwiatkowski was arrested by the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit in September 2019.

“Cybercrime knows no borders, and this individual executed a complex scheme to steal unreleased music in order to line his own pockets,’’ Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg Jr said.

Recommended Stories

  • Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg

    Asheem Monte Afutu, a man connected to a shooting death on Grand Ave. in July, has been arrested.

  • Mississippi daycare workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask

    People linked to video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of child abuse.

  • EXPLAINER: Who's behind Haiti's most powerful gang alliance?

    The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country's peace, security or stability. The resolution comes nearly two weeks after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his Cabinet requested deployment of foreign troops to help end Haiti's deepening crisis, a request that the U.N. is still mulling. Chérizier and the federation he leads, known as "G9 Family and Allies," have blocked the entrance of a main fuel terminal in the capital of Port-au-Prince for more than a month as fuel, water and other basic supplies grow scarce amid a cholera outbreak.

  • Twins suffered horrific abuse, including having to drink own urine before escaping Texas home, neighbor says

    A teen brother and sister whose escape from a Texas home was seen on chilling doorbell camera footage were allegedly handcuffed, zip-tied naked and forced to drink their own urine.

  • Emaciated Girl Was Zip-Tied Inside Portland House of Horrors, Cops Say

    Nathan Howard/GettyA 5-year-old girl in Oregon weighed just 29.5 pounds when she was rushed to a Portland hospital last fall—her father allegedly fearing “suffering from seizures or throwing a fit.”But according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Oregonian on Wednesday, doctors allegedly made a harrowing discovery while examining the child. Her ribs and spinal bones were visible, and open sores surrounded her mouth. Her arms were filled with scrapes and cuts. Her feet were swollen, and her a

  • Neighbor answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abuse

    Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.

  • Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Mom and Grandma Have Big Night Out Amid FBI Search

    Chatham County Police DepartmentAs the FBI and police comb through a landfill for the remains of missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon, his mother was seen drinking at a local bar.Alongside Leilani Simon, who is now the prime suspect in Quinton’s disappearance, was her mother, Billie Jo Howell. “They were here, they drank, they left,” a staff member at Sting Ray’s on Tybee Island, Georgia, told The Independent.Waitstaff said the “flirty” group was drinking shots “and demanded a waiter’s number,” ac

  • Pursuit suspect still not budging with negotiators, police

    The suspect is still showing no signs of willing to give up to police despite being completely surrounded by police. Negotiators have gotten very close to the male suspect but the man is still not showing any willingness to surrender.

  • Michigan man gets life in rape of Texas girl after he removed her braces with pliers

    A Michigan man stalked a 14-year-old Texas girl before he brought her to his home and repeatedly raped her, according to federal authorities.

  • Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

    A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell video as they sought help in a Cypress neighborhood, just outside Houston. The video, obtained by Houston TV station KHOU, showed the teens walking door-to-door about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday as they sought help.

  • Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

    Dick pleaded not guilty and remains in jail, his $50,000 bond unpaid. Andy Dick Arrested for Felony Burglary After Allegedly Stealing Power Tools Wren Graves

  • Illinois man confronts would-be carjacker with gun before being shot at

    A Skokie homeowner said he heard his garage door being opened early Wednesday morning, grabbed his gun and went outside to find someone inside his car. He said the suspects then fired.

  • New Evidence Revealed in Double Murder Case Against Alex Murdaugh

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty ImagesIt took Alex Murdaugh over an hour to call 911 after he allegedly shot his wife Maggie and son Paul near their estate’s hunting dog kennels last June, prosecutors said in court Thursday.That was among several fresh claims made during a hearing in connection with the double murder case that capped the disgrace of a once untouchable legal scion. Investigators are also comparing evidence found at the June 7, 2021, murder scene to DNA from

  • Day care workers who used horror mask to scare children charged with felony child abuse

    Five day care workers have been charged with child abuse after a video of them terrifying small children with a scary mask -- similar to the one seen in the "Scream" film franchise -- went viral. The incident occurred at Lil' Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Mississippi -- approximately 170 miles northeast of the state's capital city of Jackson -- where an undated video of a day care worker wearing a mask can be seen terrorizing children who are screaming and crying and even paralyzed with fear. "We are supposed to be cleaning up, monster," the woman who is filming the video can be heard at one point prompting the woman in the mask who continues stalking the crying and screaming children.

  • Murky shape seen by drone in forest pond solves 26-year-old mystery, Texas cops say

    Deputies and divers headed “deep” into Davy Crockett National Forest for answers.

  • Columbus suspect on trial for rape kills himself during court break, authorities say

    The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

  • Who is the Raleigh mass shooting suspect? Everything to know about Austin Thompson

    Raleigh, North Carolina, officials on Friday identified the victims of Thursday's mass shooting, who include a 16-year-old boy and a police officer who was on his way to work.

  • A hurricane-hit bar had cash hanging from the walls. Then Florida cops had to step in

    Picking through discarded trash set out for pickup may be distasteful, but it’s often not a crime. But venturing onto someone’s property without permission and going through whatever’s there?

  • Steve Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, was ordered to spend four months in jail and pay a $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel

  • Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter

    Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. The first of the three lethal execution drugs began to flow at 10:06 a.m., and Cole was declared unconscious at 10:12.