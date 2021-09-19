UK will be 'hard-headed' in defending interests, foreign minister says of security deal

New cabinet meet for the first time since British PM Johnson's reshuffle at Downing Street in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's new security pact with Australia and the United States shows its readiness to be "hard-headed" in defending its own interests, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in an article published on Sunday.

The pact has angered France as it saw Canberra ditch a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with Britain and the United States. It has also riled China, the major rising power in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This is about more than foreign policy in the abstract, but delivering for people across the UK and beyond by partnering with like-minded countries to build coalitions based on shared values and shared interests," Truss wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"We will be working closer together to use a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, from nuclear-powered submarines at first and then looking at artificial intelligence and quantum computing. It shows our readiness to be hard-headed in defending our interests and challenging unfair practices and malign acts."

Truss said it also showed Britain's commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Friday France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia on Friday over the security deal, citing the "exceptional gravity" of the matter.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant's body from jungle

    The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima. The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district.

  • B-2 Spirit Bomber Involved in Runway Accident—and the Damage Is Unknown

    The crash involved one of just twenty bombers in existence.

  • 79 years after the first submarine-launched commando raid, Navy SEALs say it hasn't gotten any easier

    Advances in technology since World War II have enabled far more complex submarine operations, but those operations are still challenging.

  • As the US Air Force looks to the future of special operations, vertical lift takes center stage

    What comes after the MC-130 and CV-22s operated today by Air Force Special Operations Command?

  • Boeing to build Navy aircraft at MidAmerica, invest $200M

    Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing Co. will invest $200 million to begin manufacturing the U.S. Navy's latest unmanned aircraft at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in a project that could add at least 150 jobs on the company's southwest Illinois campus, officials said Friday. Boeing will build the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy's first carrier-based unmanned aircraft in a state-of-the-art plant of about 300,000 square feet (27,870 square meters). Gathered at the airport in Mascoutah, about 29 miles (47 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis, company representatives and politicians celebrated not only Boeing's expansion of operations which currently employ 70.

  • Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

    Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government was in talks with any other party in his comments that were released by a Malian news site, but diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters Mali's government was close to a deal with a private Russian military contractor. The sources said Russia's the Wagner Group would supply mercenaries to train Mali's military and protect senior officials, based on the deal being negotiated.

  • China enters Taiwan air defence zone a day after military budget boost

    Taiwan's air force scrambled on Friday to warn away 10 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said, the day after the island announced a $9 billion boost to military spending to counter the threat from China. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • The Mastermind Behind Bin Laden’s Escape Is Back—With His Own Taliban Army

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAnwar ul Haq Mujahid, a leader of Osama bin Laden’s former “Black Guard,” who helped plan and orchestrate his escape from intense U.S. bombing at Tora Bora in 2001 and whose underlings were sent to prison in Guantanamo Bay, is back in charge of Taliban fighters across eastern Afghanistan, The Daily Beast has learned.“Anwar ul Haq Mujahid, the son of Younus Khalis, has returned with hundreds of vehicles and thousands of supporters to h

  • Australia says French submarines were inferior to technology offered by US and UK

    NUCLEAR BEATS DIESEL: While France is fuming that the U.S. and U.K. effectively scuttled a $66 billion deal for Australia to buy 12 French diesel-powered submarines by offering highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology, the Australians say the Americans and Brits simply offered a superior product.

  • Gov. Mike DeWine announces hundreds of displaced Afghans coming to Cleveland, Akron

    Hundreds of displaced Afghans will be coming to Cleveland and Akron through the U.S. Department of State's Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

  • Chinese Jets Breach Taiwanese Air Space One Day after Proposed Defense Budget Increase

    Taiwan sent combat aircraft and deployed missile defense systems to warn off Chinese fighter jets that entered the island's air space on Friday.

  • CIA reportedly warned military about civilian presence just seconds before missile hit in Kabul

    CIA reportedly warned military about civilian presence just seconds before missile hit in Kabul

  • 'The last battle for Myanmar': Citizens take up arms in bid to topple junta

    Months after the Feb. 1 coup, citizens are fighting back against Myanmar's brutal military. Many say international pressure has yielded no results.

  • As the US defense budget inches closer to $800 billion, critics say more money doesn't buy what the military really needs

    Progressives already compromised on Biden's budget, but to have Republicans tack on $24 billion is "just unacceptable," Rep. Ro Khanna told Insider.

  • General Milley cannot undermine civilian authority. The US is not a military junta

    A new book claims the US’s top military officer secretly told the Chinese military he would warn if Trump ordered an attack. His reasons don’t matter – he must be relieved of command ‘What Milley did was dangerously close to treason.’ Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP On Tuesday, the Washington Post published a bombshell drawn from a forthcoming book by the journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa: during the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, Gen Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of

  • Afghan survivors of errant US drone strike seek probe

    A survivor of an errant U.S. drone strike that killed 10 members of his family demanded Saturday that those responsible be punished and said Washington's apology was not enough. The family also seeks financial compensation and relocation to the United States or another country deemed safe, said Emal Ahmadi, whose 3-year-old daughter Malika was among those killed in the Aug. 29 strike. On that day, a U.S. hellfire missile struck the car that Ahmadi's brother Zemerai had just pulled into the driveway of the Ahmadi family compound as children ran to greet him.

  • N.Korea accuses U.S. of double standards on missiles, hampering talks

    North Korea's state media accused the United States on Friday of double standards over military activities and pursuing a hostile policy towards Pyongyang that was hampering the restart of talks on the country's nuclear weapons and missile programmes. The commentary comes after North Korea and South Korea both test fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest move in an arms race in which both nations have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons. Washington condemned the North Korean test - and its separate test days earlier of what experts said could be its first cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead - as a threat to its neighbours, but did not mention Seoul's test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

  • General tries to distance botched Kabul airstrike from ‘over-the-horizon’ strategy

    A top U.S. general attempted to distance the August airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 10 Afghan civilians from the “over-the-horizon” strategy the Biden administration has cited as a means of combating terrorism in the country.

  • Mourners in California honor 3 Marines killed in Afghanistan

    Mourners in California said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to three Marines killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan. Kareem Nikoui packed a church in Riverside to celebrate the life of the 20-year-old Marine from Norco. Nikoui sent videos to his family hours before he died, showing himself interacting with children in Afghanistan.

  • Rep. Moore calling for investigation into allegations of mistreatment at Fort McCoy

    U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) is calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to investigate allegations of mistreatment and neglect inside Fort McCoy, the Wisconsin military base now housing some 12,000 Afghan refugees.