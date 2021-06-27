U.K. health secretary resigns over photos, video of him kissing an aide during lockdown

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned Saturday following photos and videos released by the Sun tabloid of him passionately kissing an aide, Gina Coladangelo, at work. Coladangelo also resigned. Both are married, but it wasn't the "snogging" or infidelity that prompted Hancock's departure — it was the bald hypocrisy of Hancock breaking social distancing rules he set and frequently urged Britons to follow during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"Those of us who have made these rules have got to stick by them, and that's why I've got to resign," Hancock said in a video posted Saturday. In his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he added, "I owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down." There was also extensive political pressure for his ouster, including from members of the governing Conservative Party.

Johnson, who stood by Hancock on Friday, appointed former treasury secretary Sajid Javid as his replacement.

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

When Pride is filibustered