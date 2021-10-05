UK to hold probe into police 'failures'
In a speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, British Home Secretary Priti Patel announces the launch of an inquiry "to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer" after former police officer Wayne Couzens was convicted for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard who he kidnapped in London. Patel also announces an expansion of drug testing and insists on measures to stop illegal immigration.