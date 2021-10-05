UK to hold probe into police 'failures'

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, British Home Secretary Priti Patel announces the launch of an inquiry "to know what systematic failures enabled his continued employment as a police officer" after former police officer Wayne Couzens was convicted for the rape and murder of Sarah Everard who he kidnapped in London. Patel also announces an expansion of drug testing and insists on measures to stop illegal immigration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home August 17, a few days after the police stopped him and Gabby Petito after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • One of the men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is fighting to ban from trial photos of his vanity license plate that features a Confederate flag

    Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.

  • Hialeah Middle teacher jailed after cops say she had sex with teen boy in car over months

    A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.

  • Nuns Raped Girls With Crucifixes as Female Pedophilia Was Covered Up by the Church

    Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur

  • Just Gone

    They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau

  • Catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. LA's top prosecutor is threatening a fight with auto companies to force change.

    Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.

  • Teen's body found in Asheville river investigated as homicide, police say

    A tip about a body in a river has police searching for information about the teen, according to the Asheville Police Department.

  • Teen Fleeing Cops After Doing Donuts Kills Three Young Valet Workers, Police Say

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty ImagesA Texas teen who was pursued by police for doing donuts in a Houston parking lot struck and killed three valet workers after speeding away from a patrol sergeant, authorities announced Monday.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, has been charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury after he allegedly hit three young valet workers on Friday.“We’re out here because one person decided they didn’t want to get

  • Aryan Khan and Ashish Mishra: India gripped by tale of two sons

    Why is Bollywood star son Aryan Khan's arrest bigger news than violence during farm protests?

  • The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.

    The Santa Cruz Police Department wants to make one issue clear, none of the students faculty or staff were targeted.

  • Bollywood superstar’s son denied bail in drugs case

    An Indian court on Monday denied bail to Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, ordering him to remain in the custody of the narcotics agency, a day after officials arrested him in connection with a drug raid. The Bombay High Court said Aryan Khan must remain in the Narcotics Control Bureau's custody until Thursday. Khan and seven others were detained when agents on Saturday raided a rave party and seized drugs from a luxury cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

  • DEA agent killed, 2 law enforcement officers injured in shooting on Amtrak train in Tucson

    Members of a regional narcotics “alliance" in Arizona were conducting a routine check on the stationary train when a man opened fire.

  • A Judge Sent A Capitol Rioter To Prison, Rejecting The Government’s Lighter Recommendation

    “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Judge Tanya Chutkan said.View Entire Post ›

  • Pleas for clemency grow ahead of Ernest Lee Johnson’s execution

    Missouri Democrats Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver II join Pope in calls to governor for sentence to be set aside Ernest Lee Johnson. Photograph: AP Pleas for clemency on behalf of Ernest Lee Johnson, who was convicted of a 1994 murder, are growing more frantic ahead of his scheduled execution by lethal injection in Missouri on Tuesday after the Pope and two members of the US Congress issued calls for the sentence to be set aside. In a statement last week, Pope Francis requested clemency for Johns

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    GEORGES GOBETFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been condemn

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • George Floyd memorial statue in New York City defaced again

    A statue honoring George Floyd in New York City’s Union Square Park was vandalized on Sunday, police said. Nearby statues of late Congressman John Lewis and Breonna Taylor, a Louisville, Kentucky, woman shot and killed by police last year, apparently weren’t touched. Sunday's act wasn't the first example of vandalism to the statue memorializing Floyd, whose killing at the hands of police in Minneapolis last year galvanized a racial justice movement across the country.

  • Racist ‘Landlord From Hell’ Tortured Tenants During Pandemic, Lawsuit Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Handouts/GettyHis Black tenants say he allegedly referrers to them as “n----s” who should “go back to Africa.” At least one white tenant says the man called her a “n----r lover” and warned her to “pay your bills like other white people.”David Merryman, the 56-year-old owner of dozens of rental properties in Southeastern Virginia worth over $5 million, has had over a dozen arrests in the past two decades for threats and assaults, been cited hundreds

  • DEA agent, gunman killed in Amtrak train shooting in Arizona

    A Drug Enforcement Administration special agent was killed Monday when a passenger, who also died, opened fire as officers were doing a routine inspection for illegal contraband on an Amtrak train in Tucson, Arizona, authorities said. A second agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded. “It’s very horrific and we’re all just coming to terms with just how terrible a loss this is,” Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

  • New York mother, son arrested in theft of Pelosi's laptop

    A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer. The FBI on Friday arrested Maryann Mooney-Rondon, 55, and her son, Rafael Rondon, 23, of Watertown, New York, in connection with the stolen laptop, according to court documents.