UK Home Secretary Braverman Fired for Sharing Secret Document

Alex Wickham and Kitty Donaldson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Liz Truss fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman for what was described as a national security breach, officials with knowledge of the situation said, a move that will inevitably heap even more pressure on Britain’s embattled premier.

Braverman shared secret documents on a personal mobile phone, four people familiar with the matter said. She later acknowledged a “technical infringement of the rules” in a letter to Truss posted on Twitter. The prime minister’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration,” Braverman wrote. “Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go.”

Meanwhile Truss’s advisers are also concerned other members of her Cabinet are planning to resign to try to force the UK prime minister out of office.

A person familiar with the matter said Education Secretary Kit Malthouse and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch are seen as resignation threats. Malthouse delivered a brutal assessment of the premier’s missteps on a Cabinet phone call on Monday to discuss new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s plans to rip-up Truss’s economic program, according to the person.

Both Badenoch and Malthouse told Bloomberg she is not resigning.

Ministerial resignations can be fatal for a prime minister. Boris Johnson’s tenure was ended by the rapid departures of then Health Secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, which triggered a mass exodus from his government. As angry rebels struggle to agree on who they want to succeed Truss, a big resignation is seen as one way to topple her.

Support for the premier and her ruling Conservatives has plunged to record depths over her botched program of tax cuts which triggered chaos in the financial markets and forced up borrowing costs and mortgage rates.

Hunt has reversed most of the policies to restore financial stability after the UK’s public finances suddenly unraveled. But in doing so, he has put the Tories on a path to another round of punishing austerity as Britons struggle with a cost-of living crisis.

The debacle has left Truss clinging to power, with her own MPs openly plotting to oust her. Her administration is vulnerable to Tory rebellions, and has already caved in to demands to raise state pension benefits in line with soaring inflation and watered down a plan to restart shale gas fracking.

“I’m a fighter, not a quitter,” Truss said in the House of Commons on facing lawmakers for the first time since she was forced to junk most of her economic program just weeks after announcing it.

--With assistance from Emily Ashton.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Backs Sanctions Against Iran Over Drone Sales to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union backed sanctions on three Iranian individuals and one entity for providing military support to Russia for its war against Ukraine and their involvement in providing Moscow with drones, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Fas

  • UK interior minister Braverman quits over security issue, criticises government

    Britain's Suella Braverman quit as interior minister on Wednesday, saying she had to go after she breached government rules but that she had concerns over the direction of Prime Minister Liz Truss's government. The second senior minister to leave the government in less than a week, Braverman's departure heaps yet more pressure on Truss as she fights to stay in power just over six weeks after she entered Downing Street. "I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign," Braverman said in letter to Truss posted on Twitter.

  • LA Council, hit by racism scandal, elects new leader

    STORY: "I want you to know that as long as I am given the privilege of serving in this office as your President, the presidency will be a collective enterprise," said Krekorian, moments after being appointed to the position, in a Zoom meeting. "It'll be a presidency that relies on leadership team of diverse abilities and diverse experiences and diverse backgrounds and diverse viewpoints."Several members of the public said business from the council could not continue, until council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo resign.Both were absent from the meeting.At the centre of the controversy is a leaked audio recording involving De Leon, Cedillo and former council president Nury Martinez.Martinez, who became council president in 2020, is heard on the tape saying that her colleague Mike Bonin, who is white, treated his Black son as if he were an "accessory" and compared him to a "changuito," which translates roughly as "little monkey."Martinez also disparaged Mexicans from Oaxaca and voiced her displeasure with Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, saying "he's with the Blacks."

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Tightens Russia Security as Attacks Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered dramatically heightened security, including restrictions on movement, in regions along the border with Ukraine after attacks spread into Russian territory. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, W

  • EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales

    The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon to seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among troops and civilians. Russia is believed to have sent waves of Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure.

  • There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyVladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Chinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep ScarsWithin mi

  • Teacher at Center of Hijab Controversy Sues Olympic Medalist for Defamation

    A seconds-long interaction in a New Jersey classroom unleashed a national firestorm last October as it ricocheted across social media platforms. A 7-year-old girl had come home from school upset, telling her mother that her teacher in Maplewood, New Jersey, had tried to pull off the hijab the girl wears as an observant Muslim. Her mother recounted the story on Facebook, and Ibtihaj Muhammad, an Olympic medalist who fences in a hijab, immediately denounced it as abuse in an Instagram post that we

  • Trump drops F-bombs and shares possibly sensitive information in newly released audio

    Trump spoke about Russia’s nuclear capabilities, his relationship with authoritarian leaders, and having his staff sign non-disclosure agreements.

  • Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters

    The "Daily Show" correspondent is back on the trail -- this time talking to election deniers and conspiracy theorists.

  • In New Audio, Trump Reveals How He Really Feels About Dictators

    The then-president spoke about his relationships with world leaders in taped interviews with journalist Bob Woodward.

  • Russia signals looming struggle as Ukraine advances on a key city where Putin reportedly forbade his army from retreating

    Ukraine's counteroffensive is edging closer to the symbolic city of Kherson, prompting Russia to crack down and evacuate civilians.

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.

  • ‘We prayed for death’: 2 American veterans freed from Russian captivity in Ukraine describe torture

    Two American soldiers who were captured by Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine have described the torture they endured in several interviews since their release in September. The soldiers from Alabama, who spent 105 days in Russian captivity, told ABC News they were held in a “black site,” where the had to endure daily torture. Huynh, a Vietnamese American who served in the U.S. Marines, was studying at Calhoun Community College when Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats

    (Bloomberg) -- The special master reviewing documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate warned the former president’s lawyers that their initial efforts to claim certain records were personal and not presidential might be lacking enough detail.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timel

  • Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'

    White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.

  • Trevor Noah Explains Why He's 'Totally On Trump's Side' In Latest Scandal

    The co-founder of Trump's Truth Social has come forward as a whistleblower alleging financial misconduct.

  • Hannity Spins Durham Probe Acquittal: ‘I Never Really Cared That Much’

    Fox NewsFox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday tried to extract some good news from the acquittal of Igor Danchenko in what was Special Counsel John Durham’s final case, in part by minimizing his own past focus on the Steele dossier researcher.“A lot of people think this was a loss for Durham,” Hannity said after a judge found Danchenko not guilty on four counts of lying to the FBI. The work by Durham, the Trump-era prosecutor tasked with probing the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s

  • Herschel Walker, who did not attend the second debate, attacks Sen. Warnock (D-GA) who did.

    Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who did not attend the second debate, attacked Democratic Senator Warnock for his performance during the second debate. At the first debate between the two candidates, Herschel Walker received immense criticism for bringing out a fake police badge, claiming he works with police officers. Recently, a former partner of Herschel Walker came out and announced that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion.

  • PolitiFact: The only Florida Senate debate between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, fact-checked

    PolitiFact's review of their comments turned up several claims that were false or not giving voters the full story.