UK Homebuilders Down 50% This Year as Crisis Deepens Under Truss

UK homebuilders have lost half their value this year as tax cuts announced by Liz Truss’s government plunged the sector further into crisis.

A FTSE index tracking companies like Persimmon Plc and Taylor Wimpey Plc has fallen by 19% just since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his “mini budget” a week ago. The unfunded fiscal bonanza spurred a surge in UK interest rates and triggered predictions of mortgage market paralysis.

The slump has cut the industry’s stock market value by about £22 billion ($24.5 billion). The 52% year-to-date decline for the index exceeds the 2008 plunge triggered by the US mortgage crisis that sent global financial markets tumbling.

That’s left some homebuilders trading at 30% discounts to the amount they originally paid for the land that they own, according to Shane Carberry, an analyst at Goodbody Stockbrokers who has buy ratings on companies including Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Developments Plc. That would loosely imply house prices will drop about 10%, he added.

Carberry questioned whether house prices will fall by that much in reality, and added that homebuilders’ balance sheets are much stronger than they were during the financial crisis.

“They’re much better equipped to deal with any crash that comes their way, and I don’t think that’s being factored into valuations to the extent that it should be,” he said by phone.

  • UK house prices stagnate for first time since mid-2021, Nationwide says

    LONDON (Reuters) -British house prices failed to rise in monthly terms for the first time since July 2021, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday, a latest sign of the slowdown in the market caused by the cost-of-living squeeze and rising interest rates. House prices were unchanged from August and were 9.5% higher than in September last year, representing the first time the annual measure did not show a double-digit percentage gain since October of last year, Nationwide said. Britain's housing market has cooled after a coronavirus pandemic boom as surging inflation hits consumers budgets and the Bank of England raised interest rates.

  • UK economy still below pre-pandemic size, underscoring challenge for Truss

    Britain's economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter but was below its pre-pandemic peak, contrary to an earlier estimate that it had recovered, according to data that showed the scale of the challenge facing Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss. The figures from the Office for National Statistics also showed Britain's current account deficit - a big concern of foreign investors - was narrower than expected. The ONS said economic output rose by 0.2% in April through June, revised up from a previous reading of a 0.1% contraction.

  • Struggling Cineworld says Q3 admissions weak, cash dwindles

    The world's second-largest movie theatre operator behind AMC Entertainment filed for U.S. bankruptcy earlier in September to restructure its debt and fix its finances amid low cinema attendance and a lack of blockbuster movies. Cineworld had $131 million cash at the end of June, compared with $354 million at the end of December. The release of big-budget movies like "Black Adam", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" could boost admissions in the fourth quarter, Cineworld said.

  • Peter Thiel’s Palantir Had Secret Plan to Crack UK’s NHS: ‘Buying Our Way In’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies had a secret plan to deepen its relationship with the UK’s National Health Service without public scrutiny.The US data-analytics company aimed to buy up smaller rivals that already had an existing relationship with the NHS, according to emails and strategy documents seen by Bloomberg. This approach would hopefully allow Palantir to avoid further scrutiny in working with one of the largest depositories of heath data. Palantir’s regional head Louis Mosley descr

  • Truss May Need to Match Brutal 2010 Austerity Cuts to Calm Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss is under pressure to cut spending on the same scale as George Osborne’s infamous austerity drive of 2010 in order to stabilize the UK public finances and win back the confidence of investors.Cuts to benefits, infrastructure projects and departmental spending totaling up to £47 billion ($52 billion) will be needed to bring the national debt under control, comparable to the austerity Osborne imposed during the financial crisis, the Resolution Foundation said

  • Analysis-Investors confident in Brazil staying the course after election

    A leftist former union leader is on track to replace Brazil's right-wing president and tear up the most important fiscal rule in the world's 10th largest economy, but foreign investors are largely unfazed. Their even-keeled outlook for Brazil, where the local currency and stock market have gained this year, reflects confidence that even a highly polarized election will not ruin the relative safe haven of Latin America's largest economy. Polls suggest former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October's election, possibly even in Sunday's first-round vote, and take office in January.

  • Temasek to step up investments once market valuations drop further, executive says

    Singapore's Temasek Holdings said that market valuations had not yet priced in a global economic recession and that said the state investor was waiting for further declines before stepping up investments. "Current valuations are not reflecting the risk of downturn we see in the next 12 to 18 months," Temasek's chief investment officer, Rohit Sipahimalani, said on Friday. "I do expect as these valuations correct, we will again step up our pace of investment," Sipahimalani told a session at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore.

  • India's forex reserve adequacy considered while managing volatile rupee - RBI's Das

    The Reserve Bank of India's interventions in the foreign exchange markets are to maintain macro economic stability and the adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a policy speech on Friday. The rupee is a free-floating currency, with a market-driven exchange rate, the governor said, adding that the RBI did not have a fixed exchange rate in mind and intervened only to curb excess volatility. "The aspect of adequacy of forex reserves is always kept in mind," Das added.

  • US Defense Extends Contract With Palantir That Google Dumped Earlier

    The Defense Department awarded Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) a $229 million deal to develop and deliver artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the Special Forces, the Joint Staff, and every branch of the U.S. Armed Services. Palantir, co-founder Peter Thiel, attacked rival Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google for eschewing work with military applications. Palantir’s latest deal is part of a program that hit the headlines in 2018 after Google employee

  • Global dealmaking plunges as financing market hits rock bottom

    Global M&A shrank for the third consecutive quarter as rising interest rates forced lenders to pull back from financing large deals and the soaring dollar failed to spur U.S. companies into snapping up foreign targets amid persisting geopolitical tensions. Dealmakers are facing resistance when they pitch deals to their clients as annual volumes have so far lost 33%, with $2.97 trillion of announced deals this year. "The backup in the leveraged finance market along with the lengthened timeline of regulatory reviews for many transactions has had an impact on dealmaking," said Cary Kochman, global co-head of M&A at Citigroup Inc.

  • India's cenbank hikes rate by 50 bps, warns of broadening price pressures

    The Reserve Bank of India raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday, the fourth straight increase, as policymakers extended their battle to tame stubbornly high inflation and analysts said further tightening is on the cards. The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising of three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 5.90% with five out of the six voting in favour of the hike. The RBI has now raised rates by a total 190 basis points since its first unscheduled mid-meeting hike in May but inflation continues to remain stubbornly high - a phenomenon that is affecting much of the global economy.

  • 'Big impact': UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses

    Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation. For Niazi and millions across the United Kingdom, things went from bad to worse after the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks crater as Apple leads losses in broad market sell-off

    U.S. stocks cascaded Thursday — with Apple leading the way down — as renewed recession jitters permeated Wall Street and wiped gains from a fleeting relief bounce in the previous session.

  • China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994

    The amount of dollars to be sold hasn't been decided yet, but Reuters said it will primarily involve state banks' currency reserves.

  • The stock market's failure to hold its June lows would reset a 4-step bottoming process that needs to be completed for a new rally to take shape

    "The retest has not failed yet, but the persistent selling pressure of the past week suggests it is a distinct possibility," NDR said.

  • Chart of the Day: This Fighter Jet Name Should Start Taking Off

    One of our favorite groups to follow as been defense names. Of the many high quality companies in this group we would have to say Lockheed Martin stands tall. This jet fighter company is trading in a spot where buyers have come in and stepped up in the past.

  • Elon Musk's private Signal chats with famed investor Marc Andreessen show how short and sweet deal-making can be if you're a big fish

    When you're friends with the richest man in the world, sometimes all it takes to secure a massive investment is a quick series of messages.

  • My Kids Inherited $5 Million. What Should They Do With It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.